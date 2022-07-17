Politics
PH and China are negotiating to conclude infra agreements
Ambassador Huang delivered Chinese President Xi Jinping’s congratulatory letter to Ferdinand Bongbong Marcos Jr. PHOTO COURTESY OF THE CHINESE EMBASSY
The Chinese Embassy in the Philippines said on Sunday that Beijing and Manila had made “positive progress” in their discussions to pursue railway projects in Bicol, Clark and Mindanao.
“Our two parties have negotiated technical issues and made positive progress in moving the projects forward,” the embassy said in a statement.
President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. wants to renegotiate loan agreements withdrawn from the country for the Bicol, Subic-Clark and Mindanao rail projects.
The embassy said China “is open to technical discussions on our G-to-G (government-to-government) projects and is ready to continue our cooperation, in close communication with the new Philippine administration.”
“China has comprehensive strength and is well known for its quality and speed. China will exploit its own advantage and support the Philippines to improve its infrastructure,” the embassy said.
The embassy noted that over the past six years, China and the Philippines have “deepen the synergy between the Belt and Road Initiative.”
A total of 17 projects have been completed and more than 20 projects are under implementation or in progress, the embassy said.
The Covid-19 pandemic has impacted the implementation of some projects, hampering site availability, causing supply delays, affecting the mobility of goods, he said.
“Despite these difficulties and challenges, our two sides have worked tirelessly to move projects forward and achieved rich results, ranging from pandemic response, disaster relief to infrastructure, agriculture and other areas,” the embassy said.
The phone conversation between President Xi Jinping and President Marcos and recent high-level visits “has ushered in a new era of Sino-Philippine friendship”, the embassy said.
He assured that China’s policy towards the Philippines “has always been and will continue to be ‘consistent and stable as ever’.”
However, two financial experts said China could raise the stakes if the Philippine government decides to renegotiate Chinese-funded rail projects.
In a message shared by former Finance Secretary Carlos Dominguez 3rd to reporters over the weekend, Undersecretary of Finance Mark Dennis Joven said that because “the United States [dollar] benchmark interest rates have risen to around 3%, Cexim (Export-Import Bank of China) will do everything possible to recover this funding rate at the very least. »
Although Cexim has not disclosed the cost of financing it plans to offer, it said it wants to at least recoup a minimal cost of financing from loans from the railway project, Joven noted.
Cesar Chavez, the Department of Transportation’s (DoTr) Undersecretary of Railroads, announced the withdrawal from the loan agreement and cited Dominguez’s statement that he “cancelled the request instead of keeping it in suspended animation”.
When Cexim did not approve the loan by the validity date of May 21, 2022, the request was automatically withdrawn, Chavez said.
The DoTr has advised the Ministry of Finance to begin policy discussions on the way forward for the three projects, he said.
Finance Secretary Benjamin Diokno said the Marcos administration could still pursue the projects “if it was worth it” and “if the funding is still available.”
When asked if it was still a good idea to borrow from Cexim now that interest rates around the world have risen, Dominguez replied, “The cautious way [for the Philippines] would be to ensure that the cost of the debt is lower than the economic profitability of the financed project.
“Every effort on the part of the Philippines has been made to finance these projects on the basis of favorable terms and conditions broadly comparable to loans from other sources,” he added.
Senator Mary Grace Poe urged the government on Sunday to ensure that any plans to renegotiate infrastructure agreements with China benefit the people of the Philippines.
“The President’s directive provides an auspicious opportunity to go back to the drawing board and reach agreements that are fair and will produce tangible benefits for the Filipino people,” Poe said.
She said the renegotiation “should iron out issues that plagued previous deals, including interest rates and payment terms.”
“The need to strengthen our infrastructure must not compromise the best interests of our country,” Poe said in a statement.
Sources
2/ https://www.manilatimes.net/2022/07/18/news/ph-china-negotiate-to-pursue-infra-deals/1851342
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
- Imran wants courts open now for ‘rigging’ in partial polls July 17, 2022
- Jennifer Lopez was rejected by an Argentinian clothing designer July 17, 2022
- Meghan Markle ‘Hollywood royals’ on romance with Prince Harry July 17, 2022
- Watch: Zimbabwe’s Unique Bat-Tapping Celebration After T20 WC Qualifying | Cricket July 17, 2022
- Democratic Senate candidates smash fundraising records as Donald Trump’s cash flow slows July 17, 2022