PH and China are negotiating to conclude infra agreements



Ambassador Huang delivered Chinese President Xi Jinping’s congratulatory letter to Ferdinand Bongbong Marcos Jr. PHOTO COURTESY OF THE CHINESE EMBASSY

The Chinese Embassy in the Philippines said on Sunday that Beijing and Manila had made “positive progress” in their discussions to pursue railway projects in Bicol, Clark and Mindanao.

“Our two parties have negotiated technical issues and made positive progress in moving the projects forward,” the embassy said in a statement.

President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. wants to renegotiate loan agreements withdrawn from the country for the Bicol, Subic-Clark and Mindanao rail projects.

The embassy said China “is open to technical discussions on our G-to-G (government-to-government) projects and is ready to continue our cooperation, in close communication with the new Philippine administration.”

“China has comprehensive strength and is well known for its quality and speed. China will exploit its own advantage and support the Philippines to improve its infrastructure,” the embassy said.

The embassy noted that over the past six years, China and the Philippines have “deepen the synergy between the Belt and Road Initiative.”

A total of 17 projects have been completed and more than 20 projects are under implementation or in progress, the embassy said.

The Covid-19 pandemic has impacted the implementation of some projects, hampering site availability, causing supply delays, affecting the mobility of goods, he said.

“Despite these difficulties and challenges, our two sides have worked tirelessly to move projects forward and achieved rich results, ranging from pandemic response, disaster relief to infrastructure, agriculture and other areas,” the embassy said.

The phone conversation between President Xi Jinping and President Marcos and recent high-level visits “has ushered in a new era of Sino-Philippine friendship”, the embassy said.

He assured that China’s policy towards the Philippines “has always been and will continue to be ‘consistent and stable as ever’.”

However, two financial experts said China could raise the stakes if the Philippine government decides to renegotiate Chinese-funded rail projects.

In a message shared by former Finance Secretary Carlos Dominguez 3rd to reporters over the weekend, Undersecretary of Finance Mark Dennis Joven said that because “the United States [dollar] benchmark interest rates have risen to around 3%, Cexim (Export-Import Bank of China) will do everything possible to recover this funding rate at the very least. »

Although Cexim has not disclosed the cost of financing it plans to offer, it said it wants to at least recoup a minimal cost of financing from loans from the railway project, Joven noted.

Cesar Chavez, the Department of Transportation’s (DoTr) Undersecretary of Railroads, announced the withdrawal from the loan agreement and cited Dominguez’s statement that he “cancelled the request instead of keeping it in suspended animation”.

When Cexim did not approve the loan by the validity date of May 21, 2022, the request was automatically withdrawn, Chavez said.

The DoTr has advised the Ministry of Finance to begin policy discussions on the way forward for the three projects, he said.

Finance Secretary Benjamin Diokno said the Marcos administration could still pursue the projects “if it was worth it” and “if the funding is still available.”

When asked if it was still a good idea to borrow from Cexim now that interest rates around the world have risen, Dominguez replied, “The cautious way [for the Philippines] would be to ensure that the cost of the debt is lower than the economic profitability of the financed project.

“Every effort on the part of the Philippines has been made to finance these projects on the basis of favorable terms and conditions broadly comparable to loans from other sources,” he added.

Senator Mary Grace Poe urged the government on Sunday to ensure that any plans to renegotiate infrastructure agreements with China benefit the people of the Philippines.

“The President’s directive provides an auspicious opportunity to go back to the drawing board and reach agreements that are fair and will produce tangible benefits for the Filipino people,” Poe said.

She said the renegotiation “should iron out issues that plagued previous deals, including interest rates and payment terms.”

“The need to strengthen our infrastructure must not compromise the best interests of our country,” Poe said in a statement.