Britain’s Johnson skips heatwave crisis talks for quitting party | News | DW





On Sunday, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson was accused of not taking an impending thermal emergency seriously after missing a cabinet crisis meeting. Johnson, who is due to step down in September, took a weekend at his Checkers country retreat in west London and prepared to throw a farewell party. Forecasters have warned that temperatures in parts of the UK could exceed 40 degrees Celsius (104 degrees Fahrenheit) for the first time next week. Elsewhere in Europe, forest fires and droughts have forced the evacuation of thousands of people. Red alert for risk of death Ahead of the weekend, Britain’s Met Office issued its first-ever ‘red’ extreme heat alert, warning of a risk to life. On Sunday, Met Office meteorologist Steven Keates said The Sunday Telegraph that the public should avoid strenuous exercise and unnecessary travel for the next few days. Several workplaces, stores and schools announced plans to close or operate reduced hours Monday and Tuesday. Johnson’s absence to host a social event raised eyebrows as he was forced to resign in part due to other parties being held during the COVID-19 shutdowns. Boris celebrates while Britain ‘boils’ Boris Johnson is again missing in action… The public will have no faith in this zombie Tory government reacting quickly and decisively to this national emergency as this disgraced Prime Minister prepares to party while Britain end, deputy leader of the opposition Labor Party, Angela Rayner said. The English seaside town of Margate, near London, was packed with sunbathers Saturday’s emergency meeting was chaired by MP and Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster Kit Malthouse. Malthouse warned transport services would face “significant disruption” during the heatwave and said the public should work from home if possible. British media have noted that past heat waves have led to a sharp increase in heat-related illnesses and deaths. Minister accused of sending wrong message Meanwhile, Britain’s Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab was criticized on Sunday for downplaying the impact of the record high temperature when he said: ‘We need to enjoy the sunshine and… be resilient enough to some of the pressures it will exercise.” Speaking after Raab on Sky, College of Paramedics chief executive Tracy Nicholls said: ‘It’s not like a nice hot day where we can put on some sunscreen, go out and enjoy a swim and a meal outside. “It’s severe heat that could actually end up killing people because it’s so fierce,” she said. “We are just not prepared for this kind of heat in this country.” The highest temperature recorded in Britain is currently 38.7C in Cambridge, eastern England, on July 25, 2019. But that is set to be surpassed in the Met Office projections for this week. With material from Agence France-Presse Edited by: Kieran Burke

