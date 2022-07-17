PM Modi set to interact with athletes linked to CWG Birmingham on July 20





Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to interact with sportspeople in the country linked to the Birmingham Commonwealth Games (CWG) on July 20. The meeting will take place via virtual conference at 10 a.m. Notably, the Birmingham edition of the CWG will kick off on July 28 and run until August 8. READ | Sawan 2022: first Sawan Somvar on July 18; know about fasting dates, puja time, materials to please Lord Shiva According to announcements made by the Indian Olympic Association (IOA), there will be a contingent of 322 people, including 215 athletes and 107 officials and support staff. According to TOI, the Target Olympic Podium Program (TOPS) of the Sports Authority of India (SAI) has already notified CWG-linked athletes of their upcoming interaction with PM Modi. They were asked to remain available for a “dry run” before the event. Many CWG-linked athletes have already reached Birmingham under their respective training schedules. Others who compete in different places around the world and will reach the venue directly will depart from Delhi. Indian athletes are expected to enter the Athletes’ Village after it officially opens on July 23. Sharing his thoughts, IOA General Secretary Rajeev Mehta said, “We are sending one of our strongest teams ever to the CWG and even with a strength sport for us like shooting which n is not there, we are confident to improve our performance compared to the last edition. “Don’t get me wrong, the competition will be world class and fierce, but our athletes have prepared well and are in good shape and can’t wait to go. We wish them the best.” READ | The Lancet study claims drinking alcohol can benefit you, here’s how India’s Games-related athletes and officials will stay in five different ‘villages’, with the women’s cricket team based in a separate facility in Birmingham city In a press release issued by the IOA, the top official of the supreme sports body thanked the government for its support to athletes and federations. Mehta said: “It must be said that the Government of India led by the Honorable Prime Minister has provided unprecedented support to Olympic sports in recent years and our best performance at the Olympics is proof of that. “We always remain grateful for the same and are sure that our athletes will ensure that rich rewards are reaped for their tireless efforts, especially the Union Sports Department and the Sports Authority from India.” Some prominent names in the team include Olympic medalists Neeraj Chopra, PV Sindhu, Mirabai Chanu, Lovlina Borgohain, Bajrang Punia and Ravi Kumar Dahiya. Defending CWG champions Manika Batra, Vinesh Phogat as well as 2018 Asian Games gold medalists Tajinderpal Singh Toor, Hima Das and Amit Panghal are also part of the contingent. (With PTI inputs)

