Time is running out: Trump loyalist lawyer sends memo detailing how to cancel 2020 election





A relatively unknown conservative lawyer sent a letter to then-President Donald Trump on Dec. 28, 2020, promoting strategies such as martial law to nullify the 2020 election, according to a memo published Sunday by The New York Times.

Marked Privileged and Confidential, the memo was sent by William J. Olson just days before New Year’s Eve 2020 in which the Trump loyalist laid out a five-point plan for how the president should proceed for, what ‘Olson believed, successfully overturn the election results. You have a duty to prevent this voter fraud on the American people, Olson wrote.

While the time for action was short when we spoke on Christmas Day, the time is about to run out, Olson wrote, alluding to having already had a lengthy phone conversation with the then president about of this plan on December 25, 2020.

Olson’s first point: Finding a lawyer favorable to Trump in any capacity may seem appropriate, since he understood that the president had suffered the disgraceful and dismissive attitude of the lawyer from the House Counsel’s office. Blanche to you personally – but more importantly to the Office of the President of the United States itself. It’s unclear which attorney Olson was referring to, but Pat Cipollone was the White House attorney at the time. Cipollone testified that he did not approve of Trump’s voter fraud strategies discussed during the messy Dec. 18 Oval Office meeting, just days before Olson and Trump spoke on the phone.

Twitter content

This content can also be viewed on the site from which it originated.

Olson encouraged Trump to return to the White House rather than stay at Mar-a-Lagoto to fight the election results because Olson “didn’t believe you could do what needs to be done from Florida,” a- he writes.

The right-wing lawyer also pressed Trump to demand that Acting Attorney General Jeff Rosen file a lawsuit in the Supreme Court over the Pennsylvania election results: if he doesn’t agree to do so exactly, replace it. However, Olson warned that Rosen’s firing or demotion could lead to negative media coverage, as the press would likely compare the move to the Watergate cascade of firings called Saturday Night Massacre.

No complaint has ever been filed. In June, Rosen told the Jan. 6 committee that he had refused to comply with Trump’s demands to prosecute voter fraud.

Communicate to the people that you may have been one of the candidates for election, but you are acting as the President of the United States to preserve the electoral process. It is not only in your power, it is your solemn duty, Olson wrote.

This memo highlights, as the January 6 hearings continue to do, the influence of unofficial advisers on the president in the aftermath of the 2020 election.

Olson now represents Mike Lindell, well-known Trump supporter and CEO of My Pillow. In January, Lindell sued the Jan. 6 Committee after it subpoenaed his phone records. The New York Times also reported that the Jan. 6 committee wanted to know more about Olson’s efforts to void the 2020 election.

