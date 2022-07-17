Imran Khan’s PTI routs ruling coalition with 17 wins out of 20 seats





A supporter of Pakistan’s political party Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) dressed as the party’s flag, poses as he gathers, with others, to listen to ousted Prime Minister Imran Khan’s virtual speech.

Punjab: Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan, led by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), routed the ruling coalition by winning 17 out of 20 seats in the Punjab polls, local media reported on Sunday .

According to Pakistani media, the massive alliance of top leaders like former Pakistani Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Vice President of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Maryam Nawaz, Pakistani Minister Foreign Affairs Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) leader Maulana Fazlur Rehman are nearing a major defeat in the province.

There are only 2 seats where PLM-N is leading and 1 seat for Independent.

Punjab was under the control of the PTI party until April, when then-chief minister Sardar Usman Buzdar resigned after the federal parliament issued a no-confidence motion against Khan.

The next PTI candidate for the position was defeated as a faction among the party’s state legislators voted for the PML-N candidate instead.

Khan then successfully petitioned the Election Commission of Pakistan to impeach state assembly lawmakers for illegally voting against the party directive, leaving 20 seats vacant.

It will be a tight race as Sharif’s party currently holds 165 seats while the PTI controls 163. Sharif controls the assembly along with coalition members.

The Punjab Assembly has a total of 371 members, of which 20 seats are currently vacant, bringing the total number of MPAs in the Punjab Assembly to 351.

