‘Unprecedented scale and speed’: PM Modi hails India for crossing 200 crore doses of Covid vaccine





India’s cumulative Covid-19 vaccination coverage crossed the 200 crore or 2 billion mark on Sunday, 18 months after vaccinations began in the country. The first injection in the country was administered on January 16, 2021. Congratulating the nation for taking this step and creating history, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter and said, “India is creating history again! Congratulations to all Indians in “Having passed the special milestone of 200 crore vaccine doses. This has been an unprecedented vaccination campaign in scale and speed. This has strengthened the global fight against COVID-19.” India is making history again! Congratulations to all Indians for crossing the special figure of 200 crore vaccine doses. Proud of those who helped make India’s vaccination campaign unmatched in scale and speed. This has strengthened the global fight against COVID-19. https://t.co/K5wc1U6oVM Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 17, 2022 VK Paul, Member of NITI Aayog and Head of the India Covid Task Force, said, “Reaching 2 billion doses of Covid-19 vaccine is a magnificent milestone for India. We achieved this by using our own vaccines. All the credit for this achievement goes to the people and leaders of the country. » Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya also took to Twitter and said, “India has made history under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister @NarendraModi Ji. This extraordinary achievement will go down in history! #200CroreVaccinations.” ! 200 India scripted history under Prime Minister @Narendra Modi Ji’s visionary leadership. This extraordinary achievement will go down in history! #200CroreVaccinations pic.twitter.com/wem0ZWVa0G Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya (@mansukhmandviya) July 17, 2022 VACCINATION COVID-19 The first 500 million doses were administered in 202 days after the world’s second most populous country launched its vaccination campaign on January 16, 2021. The second and third 500 million doses were obtained in a rapid succession of 76 and 79 days, respectively, as India fought through the second and third waves led by the Delta and Omicron variants. The journey from 1.5 billion to 2 billion doses was rather slow as India closed in on the flag in 191 days. According to Health Ministry data, 98% of the adult population has received at least one dose while 90% has been fully immunized. According to data provided by Our World in Data, 62.1% of the world’s population is fully vaccinated against the virus. This week, the Union Health Ministry launched a 75-day vaccination campaign to administer free precautionary doses of the Covid vaccine to people aged 18 and over. A total of 5,63,67,888 precautionary doses have been administered to date. — ENDS —

