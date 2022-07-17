Singapore Open 2022 winner President Jokowi appreciates Apriyani/Fadia struggle

INDOSPORT.COM – Apriyani Rahayu/ Siti Fadia Silva Ramadhanti’s success in winning the Singapore Open 2022 was appreciated by the President of the Republic of Indonesia, Joko Widodo.

Indonesian women’s doubles pair Apriyani Rahayu/Siti Fadia Silva Ramadhanti managed to beat Zhang Shu Xian/Zheng Yu in back-to-back matches.

The Singapore Open 2022 Final held at Singapore Indoor Stadium, Kallang on Sunday (7/17/22) was won by Apriyani Rahayu/Siti Fadia Silva Ramadhanti with a score of 21-14, 21-17 .

In the first match, Apriyani/Fadia were able to take control of the match and managed to claim a landslide victory over the Chinese women’s doubles, with a score of 11-5.

After the first interval of play at the Singapore Open 2022, Zhang Shu Xian/Zheng Yu managed to recover from a points deficit at 13-11.

However, the Indonesian pair of stalwarts in the women’s doubles sector managed to keep their distance and often caused Zhang Shu Xian / Zheng Yu to die of lice.

This made the position 21-14 for the victory of Apriyani Rahayu / Siti Fadia Slva Ramadhanti in the first game.

While in the second game, the match grew increasingly fierce as the two pairs chased each other for numbers.

However, Apriyani/Fadia, who were on fire, managed to go crazy until they took a 17-13 lead, and went on to win the second game. Made Apriyani/Siti Fadia win with a score of 21-14 and 21-17.

This success received a positive response from RI 1, President Jokowi, who expressed his gratitude through his Instagram account.