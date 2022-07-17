Politics
Xi’s counterproductive policies make China a pariah for investors
Bloomberg — After years of attracting foreign capital to Chinese markets, President Xi Jinping now faces the risk of a bad period of financial deglobalization. Investors point to one main reason: Xi’s own policies.
Fund managers who were once drawn to juicy returns from China and big tech now say the reasons to avoid the country outweigh the incentives to buy. They quote everything from the unpredictable regulatory campaigns to the economic damage caused by strict Covid-19 policies, not to mention the growing risks stemming from a failing real estate market and even Xi’s friendship with Russian Vladimir Putin.
All of this represents a dramatic shift for a market that had become a magnet for investors around the world, a role that seemed to be China’s destiny as the second-largest economy.
The Western Capital Supertanker is starting to move away from China, said Matt Smith of Ruffer LLP, a $31 billion investment firm. it recently closed its Hong Kong office after more than a decade due to declining demand for equity research in the field. It is easier to put China aside for now when the end of Covid Zero and the return of geopolitical risk are not in sight.
Foreign presence in modern China’s capital markets has grown significantly since Xi’s arrival. for the presidency in 2013. The government created channels to allow capital inflows, including trade links of stocks and bonds through Hong Kong, and pushed for the inclusion of yuan-denominated assets in major global benchmarks. The aim was to encourage inflows, finance private enterprise and stimulate the economy, while maintaining significant control over capital outflows.
Yet the Xi government showed little regard for global investors last year when it unleashed a series of crackdowns on the country’s most profitable companies. The result was distrust and confusion about the Communist Party’s goals, as well as the punishment of losses for shareholders. Caution towards Chinese assets, born during the the trade war with the United States, also escalated this year after Russia attacked Ukraine and when Xi insisted on following a Covid-Zero strategy that has been abandoned by virtually every other country.
Caution is leaving its mark, with allocations to China among emerging market equity funds falling to their lowest level in three years, EPFR Global said in a report this month.
Instead of debating when to buy falling Chinese assets, discussions among global investors now focus more on reducing exposure. A London-based hedge fund has reduced its long positions in China just one after pressure from US customers, said a person who declined to be named discussing internal affairs. A Zurich-based investment manager said some European pension funds and charities no longer want China in their portfolios due to rising geopolitical and governance risks.
On a recent trip to London, the Asia-based Citigroup Inc. research team discovered what it called a surprisingly low level of customer engagement in China. The conversations analysts Gaurav Garg and Johanna Chua had with macro investors focused on the direction of China’s growth and stimulus policies, analysts wrote in a July 7 report. Customers were largely concentrated in the Indian and Korean markets, they said.
Krane Funds Advisors LLC, a manager of China-focused exchange-traded funds, faced significant pushback from clients during a roadshow in May, said Xiaolin Chen, who manages KraneShares’ business outside. of the United States, in an e-mail during a recent roundtable organized by Fund Europe/Global Fund Asia. According to Chen, investors said they lacked the confidence to invest in the country.
Carlyle Group Inc.’s new $8.5 billion Asian fund will have lower than normal exposure to China, markets including South Korea, Southeast Asia, Australia and India taking over the investment, they told Bloomberg people familiar with the matter this month. British investment company Artemis Investment Management LLP has less than 4% of its global fund invested directly in China, mostly in state-controlled lender China Construction Bank Corp., according to fund manager Simon Edelsten.
Of course, abandoning China altogether is not an easy decision, given that it is home to a $21 trillion bond market and $16 trillion of equities on the mainland and in Hong Kong. Its government bonds continue to offer diversification, according to Luca Paolini of Pictet Asset Management.
And it’s not like there are many attractive alternatives. Sri Lanka’s debt default and ongoing political crisis have fueled fears of a wave of distress sweeping through emerging markets, and the strength of the US dollar is adding to the pressure, forcing the central bank to Chile intervened last week. Idiosyncratic risks – such as a declaration of force majeure by South Africa’s largest fuel producer over the supply of petroleum products – also remain prevalent.
Por ello, quiz no resulte tan sorprendente que M&G Investments has recently increased its exposure to the china actions, aunque para ello sea necesario conocer, valorar y dimensionar adecuadamente el riesgo, dijo Fabiana Fedeli, directora de inversiones de la firma para renta variable y multiactivos In London. And despite all the negativity, Rayliant Global Advisors has seen assets in its Quantamental China Equity ETF more than double to $111 million since May.
We are seeing more naysayers looking to use our funds to rebalance China, said Jason Hsu, chief investment officer of Rayliant. Right now, leaving China behind isn’t really an investment decision. Rather, it is an emotional reaction and a professional/optical risk decision.
These risks carry more weight at a time when making money in China has become difficult. The CSI 300 stock index is down 27% from its peak 17 months ago and trails the S&P 500 by almost 26 percentage points. The policy divergence with the United States erased China’s yield advantage over government bonds. Treasury for the first time since 2010, which pushed the yuan lower. Investors in China’s high-yield dollar bonds are suffering losses of 34% so far this year, even worse than last year’s returns.
Longer term, Ruffer’s team plans to apply its views on the Chinese economy through actions in Japan, the United States and Europe. Similarly, Artemis’ Edelsten says his fund has opted for exposure through Western consumer goods and Japanese automation companies with large Chinese order books.
Even if you have a positive macro view of China, it’s very, very difficult internally to sell Chinese stocks, Jamie Dannhauser, chief economist at Ruffer, said in an interview. the same meeting as last week. It has become incredibly difficult to construct a bullish structural story on Chinese assets.
