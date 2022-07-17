British Prime Minister Johnson’s government under fire for neglecting heatwave danger





British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his cabinet were accused on Sunday of not taking the looming heat emergency seriously as forecasters warned of its risk to human lives. Johnson missed a crisis meeting of ministers in Downing Street on Saturday as he took a weekend break from his campaign retreat, Checkers. Johnson was also hosting a farewell party for friends on Sunday before leaving office in September. Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab then spoke of the likelihood of temperatures exceeding 40 degrees Celsius in England for the first time in a welcoming tone. “Obviously there’s practical common sense advice we’re talking about – stay hydrated, avoid sun exposure at the hottest times, wear sunscreen – that sort of thing,” Raab told Sky News Sunday. “We have to take advantage of the sun and in fact we have to be resilient enough to some of the pressures that it will exert,” he added, insisting that there was no reason for schools to close when temperatures peak Monday and Tuesday. The comments raised eyebrows, as did Johnson’s absence from the Downing Street meeting on the government’s response to the heat wave. He was forced to resign because of parties held during the COVID-19 shutdowns, among other reasons. Speaking after Raab, College of Paramedics chief executive Tracy Nicholls said: ‘It’s not like a nice hot day where we can put on some sunscreen, get out and enjoy a swim and a bit of fun. ‘a meal outside.’ “It’s severe heat that could actually end up killing people because it’s so fierce,” she said. “We are just not prepared for this kind of heat in this country.” Met Office issues first ever extreme heat warning Contrary to Raab’s composure, after Saturday’s meeting Government Minister Kit Malthouse warned that transport services face “significant disruption” during the heatwave and said the public should work from home if possible . The UK capital is expected to experience the highest temperatures, and Mayor Sadiq Khan has advised Londoners to only use public transport when “absolutely necessary”. Ambulance services are on crisis alert and some schools in the south of England have already announced they will remain closed. Police have urged the public to stay away from waterways after a 16-year-old boy drowned in a canal in the Manchester area of ​​north-west England on Saturday. The Met Office, Britain’s state weather agency, has issued a first-ever ‘red’ warning for extreme heat, warning there is a ‘risk to life’ and blaming the heat wave on climate change d human origin. The highest recorded temperature in Britain is currently 38.7C in Cambridge on July 25, 2019, but this is expected to be exceeded in the Met Office projections for this week.

