Prime Minister Narendra Modi ‘happy’ that Jagdeep Dhankhar is NDA’s running mate, says ‘Kisan Putra’ known for his humility | India News

New Delhi: On Saturday, July 16, 2022, Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised West Bengal Governor, Jagdeep Dhankhar, who was nominated as the vice-presidential candidate of the BJP-led NDA, and said that the “Kisan Putra “(son of a farmer) is well-versed in legislative affairs and will be an outstanding president in Rajya Sabha. Speaking to his official Twitter account, Modi said Dhankhar brings with him an illustrious legal, legislative and governorship career and has always worked for the welfare of farmers, youths, women and the marginalized.

“Kisan Putra Jagdeep Dhankhar Ji is known for his humility. He brings with him an illustrious legal, legislative and governorship career. He has always worked for the welfare of farmers, youth, women and the marginalized. Glad that he will be our Vice Presidential Candidate,” he tweeted.

Prime Minister Modi also said that Dhankhar has excellent knowledge of the Constitution.

“He is also well versed in legislative affairs. I am sure he will be an outstanding Speaker of the Rajya Sabha and guide the work of the House with the aim of fostering national progress,” Modi wrote.

Earlier in the day, Dhankhar called Prime Minister Modi and also met with Interior Minister Amit Shah on Friday.

Who is Jagdeep Dhankhar, the NDA’s vice-presidential candidate?

Born on May 18, 1951 in Jhunjhunu, Rajasthan, Jagdeep Dhankhar was educated at Sainik School, Chittorgarh on a merit scholarship after his primary education at Kithana Village Public School in Jhunjhunu. He graduated with Honors in Physics from Maharaja’s College, Jaipur and an LLB from the University of Jaipur in 1978-79.

Dhankhar forayed into politics in 1989 and was elected to Jhunjhunu’s Lok Sabha in the same year and became Union Minister in 1990. Dhankar, who served in the Rajasthan High Court and Supreme Court, was appointed Senior Advocate in 1990. He was also a member of the Rajasthan Vidhan Sabha from 1993 to 1998 representing Kishangarh Constituency.

Dhankhar is married to Sudesh Dhankhar and they have one daughter.

He has been in the spotlight since becoming governor of West Bengal in July 2019 following frequent skirmishes with the Mamata Banerjee government. Trinamool’s Congress leadership has often accused him of acting as an “agent of the BJP”, while the state’s Saffron Party sees him as a “defender of constitutional norms”.

For his part, Dhankar claimed that he had complied with the rules and the Constitution by reporting issues to the government of Mamata Banerjee and the state legislature.

