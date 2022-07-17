Politics
Prime Minister Narendra Modi ‘happy’ that Jagdeep Dhankhar is NDA’s running mate, says ‘Kisan Putra’ known for his humility | India News
New Delhi: On Saturday, July 16, 2022, Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised West Bengal Governor, Jagdeep Dhankhar, who was nominated as the vice-presidential candidate of the BJP-led NDA, and said that the “Kisan Putra “(son of a farmer) is well-versed in legislative affairs and will be an outstanding president in Rajya Sabha. Speaking to his official Twitter account, Modi said Dhankhar brings with him an illustrious legal, legislative and governorship career and has always worked for the welfare of farmers, youths, women and the marginalized.
“Kisan Putra Jagdeep Dhankhar Ji is known for his humility. He brings with him an illustrious legal, legislative and governorship career. He has always worked for the welfare of farmers, youth, women and the marginalized. Glad that he will be our Vice Presidential Candidate,” he tweeted.
Kisan Putra Jagdeep Dhankhar Ji is known for his humility. He brings with him an illustrious legal, legislative and governorship career. He has always worked for the well-being of farmers, young people, women and the marginalized. Glad he’s our VP candidate. @jdhankhar1 pic.twitter.com/TJ0d05gAa8
Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 16, 2022
Prime Minister Modi also said that Dhankhar has excellent knowledge of the Constitution.
“He is also well versed in legislative affairs. I am sure he will be an outstanding Speaker of the Rajya Sabha and guide the work of the House with the aim of fostering national progress,” Modi wrote.
Shri Jagdeep Dhankhar Ji has an excellent knowledge of our Constitution. He is also well versed in legislative affairs. I am sure that he will be an outstanding President of the Rajya Sabha and will guide the work of the House with the aim of advancing national progress. @jdhankhar1 pic.twitter.com/Ibfsp1fgDt
Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 16, 2022
Earlier in the day, Dhankhar called Prime Minister Modi and also met with Interior Minister Amit Shah on Friday.
Who is Jagdeep Dhankhar, the NDA’s vice-presidential candidate?
Born on May 18, 1951 in Jhunjhunu, Rajasthan, Jagdeep Dhankhar was educated at Sainik School, Chittorgarh on a merit scholarship after his primary education at Kithana Village Public School in Jhunjhunu. He graduated with Honors in Physics from Maharaja’s College, Jaipur and an LLB from the University of Jaipur in 1978-79.
Dhankhar forayed into politics in 1989 and was elected to Jhunjhunu’s Lok Sabha in the same year and became Union Minister in 1990. Dhankar, who served in the Rajasthan High Court and Supreme Court, was appointed Senior Advocate in 1990. He was also a member of the Rajasthan Vidhan Sabha from 1993 to 1998 representing Kishangarh Constituency.
Dhankhar is married to Sudesh Dhankhar and they have one daughter.
He has been in the spotlight since becoming governor of West Bengal in July 2019 following frequent skirmishes with the Mamata Banerjee government. Trinamool’s Congress leadership has often accused him of acting as an “agent of the BJP”, while the state’s Saffron Party sees him as a “defender of constitutional norms”.
For his part, Dhankar claimed that he had complied with the rules and the Constitution by reporting issues to the government of Mamata Banerjee and the state legislature.
(With contributions from the agency)
Sources
2/ https://zeenews.india.com/india/pm-narendra-modi-is-glad-that-jagdeep-dhankhar-is-ndas-vice-presidential-candidate-says-kisan-putra-is-known-for-his-humility-2486202.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
- Iranophobia: In the aftermath of Biden’s trip, Iran says the United States is fueling tension | New July 17, 2022
- Kinzinger says next January 6 hearing on Trump’s actions will ‘open people’s eyes wide’ July 17, 2022
- Chico Aura Dwi Wardoyo jokes: Pak Jokowi chooses love July 17, 2022
- WhatsApp, Instagram, Google will be blocked for 5 days, this is Kominfo’s description July 17, 2022
- Build Your Family’s Generational Wealth With These 3 High Yielding Stocks July 17, 2022