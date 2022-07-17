Partial polls in Punjab in Pakistan: Imran Khans PTI in the lead with 17 out of 20 seats





All major local media are reporting that Imran Khan, the country’s former prime minister, is leading the PTI in 17 out of 20 provincial seats as voting counting for Pakistan’s Punjab by-elections continues. According to this information, the powerful coalition of personalities including former Pakistani Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, current Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Vice President of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), Maryam Nawaz, Pakistani Minister of Foreign Affairs Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, and leader of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), Maulana Fazlur Rehman is about to suffer a major defeat in the province. Only 2 seats have PLM-N in the lead, while only one seat has Independent.

Until April, when then-Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar resigned following the Federal Parliament’s vote of no confidence in Khan, Punjab was ruled by the PTI party. A faction of state lawmakers in the party voted in favor of the PML candidacy, which led to the defeat of the PTI candidate for the position. Khan then successfully petitioned the Pakistan Election Commission to remove state assembly lawmakers for wrongly voting against the party’s demand, creating a vacancy for 20 seats. Sharif’s party now has 165 seats, while the PTI has 163, so it will be a tight competition. Sharif and coalition members are in charge of the assembly.

Voting began at 8 a.m. and continued until 5 p.m., although Dunya News said voting had been suspended in some districts due to fighting. Following the “dismissal” of 25 dissident PTI MPs by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on May 23 for voting against PML-Hamza N’s Shahbaz in the election of Punjab’s Chief Minister, the 20 seats are became vacant. About 4.57 million registered voters were able to participate in the by-elections and vote. A total of 3,140 polling stations had been set up across the 20 seats, including 731 men, 700 women and 1,700 polling stations combined. There are currently 20 open seats in the Punjab Assembly, which has a total of 371 members, bringing the total number of MPAs to 351.

(with contributions from agencies)

