Amid turmoil, Imran Khan’s party wins polls in Punjab





Voting began at 8 a.m. and continued until 5 p.m. but in several districts.

Punjab:

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) won the by-elections for the Punjab Assembly seats held on Sunday.

The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) has “acknowledged defeat and congratulated” its rival side on its victory in the “crucial by-elections for the 20 Punjab Assembly seats”.

According to early results on Sunday, PTI candidates secured victory in the provincial assembly seats of Multan, Dera Ghazi Khan, Sahiwal and Khushab while the party took the lead with a clear majority in 15 constituencies in the province, it said. reported The Express Tribune.

PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz, who led her party’s partial election campaign, said the ruling party should accept the election results with an open heart.

Maryam also called for soul-searching saying that efforts must be made to identify and overcome the shortcomings. “God willing, everything will be fine.”

“The PML-N should openly accept the results. One must bow to the decision of the people. In politics, there are always victories and defeats. The heart must be broadened. Wherever there are weaknesses, efforts must be made to identify and overcome them. God willing, it will be fine,” she tweeted.

Punjab was under the control of the PTI party until April, when then-chief minister Sardar Usman Buzdar resigned after the federal parliament issued a no-confidence motion against Khan.

The next PTI candidate for the position was defeated as a faction among the party’s state legislators voted for the PML-N candidate instead.

Khan then successfully petitioned the Election Commission of Pakistan to impeach state assembly lawmakers for illegally voting against the party directive, leaving 20 seats vacant.

Polling began at 8 a.m. and continued until 5 p.m., but in several districts polling was halted due to clashes, Dunya News reported.

20 seats became vacant after the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) ‘unseated’ 25 dissident PTI MPs on May 23 for voting against PML-N’s Hamza Shahbaz in the election of Punjab’s Chief Minister.

By-elections were held in 20 Punjab Assembly constituencies including polling stations PP-7 Rawalpindi, PP-83 Khushab, PP-90 Bhakkar, PP-97 Faisalabad; PP-125, PP-127 Jhang, PP-140 Sheikhupura, PP-158, 167 168 170 Lahore; PP-167, Lahore, PP-202 Sahiwa; PP-217 Multan, PP-224 Lodhran, PP-228 Lodhran, PP-237 Bahawalnagar, PP-272,273 Muzaffargarh, PP-282 Layyah and PP-288 Dera Ghazi Khan.

(Except for the title, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

