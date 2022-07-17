The fight to succeed Boris Johnson – Politics

Over the weekend, a so-called COBRA meeting was held in Westminster, the unit of the UK government that always meets when an emergency arises. The topic was the scary weather forecast for the week ahead, with up to 41 degrees expected in parts of Britain on Monday and Tuesday. However, the meeting had to do without the Prime Minister, unfortunately Boris Johnson did not have time, as Downing Street announced. On Saturday, he visited an Air Force base and photos were taken of him in full gear, including a helmet, in which he wanted to look like Tom Cruise in Top Gun. On Sunday, he hosted a farewell party at Checkers, the UK Prime Minister’s country home.

Deputy Labor leader Angela Rayner criticized Johnson’s shifting priorities in life, saying he “prefers to celebrate while the country cooks”. After all, Johnson is “acting prime minister”, he will hold the post until a successor has been chosen. And that takes time. The Conservatives do not want to announce their new party leader until September 5. The field of candidates is now narrowed daily until two remain, who are then offered to party members for election.

The favourite, both among MPs and in most polls, is former finance minister Rishi Sunak. Behind them, a fierce battle for second place in the final developed. Tom Tugendhat, the only white man in the field, probably only has outsider chances. The race will be decided between Liz Truss, Penny Mordaunt and KemiBadenoch.

When David Cameron took on David Davis and five other rivals in 2005, the Tories were nowhere near as diverse a field as they are today. All seven candidates were younger or older white men, though things weren’t much better in parliament: of the 196 Tory MPs, only 17 were women. “We, the oldest political party in the world, looked exactly like that,” Cameron wrote in the Sunday time. In Cameron’s first shadow cabinet as Leader of the Opposition, there were more Davids than women.

Kemi Badenoch is considered a representative of the right

He himself tried vehemently to change that, Cameron writes, and points out with some pride that in its 122-year history, Labor has elected only white men to chair it, while the Conservatives have already had two prime ministers, Margaret Thatcher and Theresa. May. And even now, September 5, most likely either elect a dark-skinned prime minister or a woman. Or, as in the case of Kemi Badenoch, both.

What this means politically, there are quite different views in the country. Representatives of women’s rights groups, for example, point out that “only” 88 of the 358 Conservative MPs are currently women, while Labor has 104 women and 96 men. Moreover, neither origin nor gender necessarily determines the political direction a prime minister takes.

Kemi Badenoch, 42, for example, who currently ranks first in individual polls among members, is seen as a representative of the right. Born in the London Borough of Wimbledon to Nigerian parents, she spent her childhood in Nigeria and the United States before returning to London at the age of 16. A few years ago she said that Daily Mail, “the assumption that we are all treated unfavorably simply because we are dark-skinned is typical of the left”. During Friday night’s first televised debate, Badenoch also called Penny Mordaunt’s allegedly liberal stance on the transgender rights debate “difficult”.

Favorite Rishi Sunak is referred to as “Judas” and “snake”.

Mordaunt, in turn, tries to appease the conservative base with old Thatcher quotes, mostly about who can and can’t have penises and what that means for the legislature. The “Leadership Race” has long since become a personalized mud fight, with reporters given details of competitors from different sides. the time comes in Mail on Sunday The ex-wife of Penny Mordaunt’s ex-boyfriend has come out with disparaging remarks, sometimes about a helicopter flight she allegedly spent £1,500 on.

Left-facing ones Independent reports, citing inside sources, that Liz Truss has submitted her Amazon Prime membership (£79 a year) as an official expense, and that Rishi Sunak has been repeatedly insulted by Johnson loyalists on various platforms, alternately as “Judas”, “snake”, “treacherous snake”, “rat” or even “Fishy Rishy”, dubious Rishi. The party is in danger, warn former Tories, of tearing itself apart before the nation.

Keir Starmer, the Labor leader, watches all this with barely concealed joy. Starmer was in Berlin for the past few days, and he also spoke to Chancellor Olaf Scholz about what his party could learn from the SPD’s electoral success. Chances are the Tories will do it for him.