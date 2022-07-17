Police arrest two drug mules suspected of belonging to Malaysian ring





Samarinda, E Kalimantan (ANTARA) – Police in Samarinda town have arrested two men believed to be part of a Malaysian-Indonesian drug ring and seized some 514 grams of crystal meth from them, a police officer said. The suspected drug couriers were identified by their initials as SF alias Uli (29) and MS alias Paci (67), Samarinda City Deputy Police Chief Sen. Coms. Ary Fadli said in a statement. a press release quoted by ANTARA here on Sunday. SF and MS were caught when their car came under a spot check of people and vehicles by local cops carried out on the road outside Sungai Pinang police station on July 10, 2022 at 8:30 p.m., he said. Sungai Pinang police were able to identify the suspects based on information about them given earlier by Samarinda city police, he said. SF and MS transported the drug package from Nunukan to North Kalimantan province to be later exchanged in Samarinda, the capital of East Kalimantan province, he said. The suspects told police investigators they had obtained the package of crystal meth from Paci’s son who was declared a fugitive, Fadli said. Police investigators suspect the package was delivered from Malaysia, and SF and MS belong to an international drug syndicate, he added. Related News: Indonesian police dismantle Malaysia-Pekanbaru-Jakarta drug ring Domestic and transnational drug traffickers see Indonesia as a potential market due to its huge population and millions of drug addicts. The drug trade in the country is valued at nearly 66 trillion rupees. People from all walks of life fall prey to drugs in the country, regardless of their socio-economic and professional backgrounds. Over the past few decades, the Indonesian government has taken harsh punitive action against drug lords found smuggling and trafficking drugs into the country. The National Narcotics Agency (BNN) has called for the death penalty for those involved in drug trafficking in the country. Indonesian President Joko Widodo has also issued shoot-on-sight orders against the drug lords. However, this has failed to deter drug traffickers, who continue to treat Indonesia as a main market, prompting Indonesian law enforcement to increase their vigilance against them. Related News: BNN destroys 31.4 kg of drugs smuggled from Malaysia

Related News: West Kalimantan: BNNP thwart drug smuggling attempt from Malaysia

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://en.antaranews.com/news/239773/police-nab-two-drug-mules-suspected-of-belonging-to-malaysia-network The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos