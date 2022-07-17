‘Imran Khan has arrived’: Journalists and politicians praise PTI for partial polls in Punjab – Pakistan





Say PML-N should “admit defeat” and “hand over government graciously”.

The one-day ballot for 20 Punjab Assembly seats, seen as a game-changer for the country’s politics, ended on Sunday evening with minor clashes and differences at 14 polling stations.

Immediately after, unofficial results started pouring in and showed that PTI were in a dominant position and ready for a major triumph.

Even before any official announcement, journalists, politicians and analysts across the country took to Twitter with messages of congratulations for the PTI and advice for the PML-N.

Journalist Khurram Husain said the results showed Imran Khan had “arrived” as a “genuinely popular leader in Pakistan with popular support”.

He also warned that “dark clouds” were now gathering over Islamabad.

Another journalist, Mehreen Zahra-Malik, tweeted that the elections have become much more difficult for Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif now.

TV presenter and columnist Mubashir Zaidi suggested that the PML-N should now “admit defeat” and “graciously hand over the government”.

Salman Masood, Pakistan correspondent for The New York Times, said the vote was a “repudiation of the establishment and a reaction to high fuel prices, inflation and crushing power cuts”.

Lawyer Asad Rahim Khan was of the opinion that beyond the parties, the vote was a “referendum”.

Michael Kugelman, associate director of the Asia program at the Wilson Center in Washington, called it “a big win […] in Punjab, the most populous province of Pakistan and the biggest electoral prize”.

“Khan’s victory also sends a strong message to his critics that, post- ousting, his mobilizing power is not just about large crowds; it can also serve as a precursor to electoral success. If the beleaguered new government were to seek to give a boost to his tenure, he clearly didn’t get it.”

Researcher and activist Ammar Rashid praised the PTI, saying Imran Khan’s narrative resonated in Punjab amid the “tank economy”.

“And another reminder (after previous victories of the PML-N led by Muhammad Nawaz Sharif) that anti-establishment narratives are no longer a deal breaker in Punjab politics,” he stressed.

Sahar Baloch, a journalist, agreed.

Meanwhile, lawyer Abdul Moiz Jafferi said the defeat was a wake-up call for PML-N.

On the other hand, columnist Nadeem Farooq Paracha praised PTI for “learning to stand up”.

Congratulations for PTI leader Imran Khan and his party also came from across the border. Ahmed Jamal Pirzada, a lecturer at the University of Bristol, tweeted that people power could still trump the use of “the machinery of state and the machinations of the establishment”.

Ashok Swain, a professor at Uppsala University, claimed that Imran’s party had won the elections in “Sharif’s backyard”.

