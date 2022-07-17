Punjab government brazenly violated SC orders and election rules to rig polls: Imran Khan





PTI President Imran Khan waits to address a jalsa. Instagram/imrankhan.pti

PTI Chairman Imran Khan took to his Twitter account on Sunday and accused the PML-led government of Punjab of violating the orders of the Supreme Court of Pakistan and the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) by trying to “rig” the provincial by-elections.

The long-awaited by-elections for all 20 constituencies in the province took place today, starting at 8am today and ending at 5pm amid isolated clashes and arrests.

In his tweet, the former prime minister highlighted the unfortunate incidents that occurred throughout the day and said the provincial government had used “the machinery of government and state to rig elections, stamping illegal ballots, harassment of voters and arrests of PTI”. leaders.”

“Today the Punjab government has brazenly violated the SC ordinances and election rules by blatantly using all government/state mechanisms to rig the Punjab elections through illegal swabs and harassing voters while arresting PTI ldrs. Through it all, the ECP has turned a blind eye. Courts must open now and act,” he tweeted.

He further accused the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) of turning a blind eye to the incidents and said the courts must open now. [and] law.

What happened throughout the day?

Polling in 20 constituencies in Punjab, which began at 8am today, ended at 5pm amid reports of isolated clashes and arrests.

During the day, Punjab Police arrested PTI leader Shahbaz Gill for allegedly visiting different voting booths with his security guards dressed as FC members.

Meanwhile, the ECP issued a notice to PTI Vice President Shah Mehmood Qureshi for violating Article 56 of the Election Commission Code of Conduct by visiting different polling stations, holding press briefings within the boundaries of Multan constituency PP-217 and launching an illegal raid campaign with supporters.

The ECP took note of the scuffle in Lahore PP-158 and ordered the District Returning Officer to review the situation in the constituency and contact security officials.

A scuffle broke out between PTI and PML-N workers during the poll in Lahore constituency PP-158. As a result, one of the PML-N workers suffered a head injury.

