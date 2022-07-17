China wants to threaten its neighbors, be hegemonic in Asia





Things would become more uncertain in the coming days when it comes to India-China relations. As the world was busy battling the Covid-19 pandemic, China launched an assault on its neighbours. China has used the pandemic to spread conflict, Dr Adrian Haack, director of the Konrad Adenauer Stiftung’s India office, said at a conference on relentless Chinese aggression held in Delhi earlier this week.

The conference, co-hosted by the Konrad Adenauer Stiftung, a Germany-based think tank, and former R&AW officer of the China Strategy and Analysis Center Jayadev Ranade, held two panel discussions on the theme of relentless Chinese aggression. The discussions hosted prominent policymakers and experts from India, Taiwan and Japan, all of whom have been affected by Chinese aggression over the past decade.

The first session of the conference discussed China’s aggressive policies in the neighborhood and the session was chaired by former deputy national security adviser and current director of the Vivekananda Foundation, Arvind Kumar, who said relations Indo-Chinese were going to change 180 degrees and that our Foreign Minister, Dr. S. Jaishankar, rightly shared the feelings that the nation shares today about China.

The national feeling today about China is that the country is unhappy with China and that the Chinese have adopted a very assertive foreign policy, while making Pakistan their client state, Arvind Kumar said during his address to opening of the conference.

Echoing similar sentiments, Jayadev Ranade said China has an expansionist policy and he believes Chinese President Xi Jinping’s nature is not to compromise and things will become more uncertain in the coming days. regarding relations between India and China.

You first look at China’s One Road One Belt (OBOR) policy, then CPEC, China also agreed to construction in Kashmir region illegally occupied by Pakistan, the addition of military power by China in their command of the western theatre. This shows that China wants to take control of this region and Xi Jingping is not someone who will back down on his expansionist policy, Ranade said.

Dr. Hiroyuki Akita, Japanese commentator on foreign affairs and international security, explaining the Japanese perspective, said that China aims to become the world power by 2050 and, therefore, it is increasingly asserting itself to intimidate and threaten their neighbours. China’s first objective is to intimidate us and threaten us not to ally with the United States. They intimidate us regularly on Senkaku Island. China has deployed warships near Senkaku Island at least four times. Their aim is to weaken Japan and they are not going to stop, Dr Akita said.

Dr. Ying Yu Lin, adjunct assistant professor at National Sun Yat Sen University in Taiwan, said China’s partnership with Russia poses a bigger threat and China will use cyber warfare to weaken its neighbors. During the second round of discussion on India and China: Galwan and after, the former Indian Ambassador to China, Pakistan and Bhutan said that during his trip to India and after talking to a plethora of people , he discovered that most of them did not understand the Galwan incident.

Speaking at the event, Ambassador Bambawale said: Whoever happened in Depsung, Doklam might be accidental but what happened in Galwan was not accidental and it was in makes a tactical and strategic maneuver of the Chinese to show India and the rest of Asia and the world that the Chinese are the hegemonic power of Asia and that they control the Asian region.

Explaining how we can counter a rising China, Ambassador Bambawale said that for this, India needs to achieve the symmetry of economic, technological and military power up to the equivalent of China in the long run to confront the power. Chinese, while in the short term Run, India, to balance Chinese power should strengthen its partnership with other countries in the world.

We need to have a strong partnership with our neighbors and that’s where neighborhood comes first. We must separate China from Russia and establish a strong partnership with Russia, Bambawale said.

