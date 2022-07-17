Ex-Overstock CEO Tried to Help Trump Cancel 2020 Election, Meets Jan. 8 Committee





By now, everyone has probably at least heard of MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell. The ‘MyPillow Guy’ has become infamous over the past few years for his seemingly unwavering support of former President Donald Trump, earning a permanent ban from his own company’s Twitter account for attempting to spread fraud misinformation. in the 2020 presidential election.

However, Lindell was far from the only corporate CEO to fight for Trump in his attempts to reverse his election defeat.

During the last January 6 committee hearing last Tuesday, it was revealed that former Overstock CEO Patrick Byrne attended at least one meeting at the White House in December 2020 and was directly involved in discussions with Trump and his administration on how to cancel the election. .

According to CNN, Byrne, the former head of the e-commerce giant, spent nearly 8 hours behind closed doors testifying before the House Select Committee last Friday.

A day after Tuesday’s hearing, Overstock released a statement following revelations about its former CEO’s involvement in Trump’s attempts to nullify the election.

Tweet may have been deleted (opens in a new tab)

While it is true that Byrne had no relationship with Overstock during these events, he participated in wild conspiracy allegations while still CEO. In fact, in an official Overstock press release in August 2019, Byrne would issue a conspiratorial statement about the “deep state” and alleged political espionage conducted by the Obama administration against Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton. The press release is still available on the official Overstock.com investor website.

Shortly after the press release was issued, it was revealed that Byrne was romantically involved with Russian spy Maria Butina. As a result, he resigned as CEO of Overstock on August 22, 2019.

The December 18, 2020 meeting at the White House that Byrne attended was a major focus of the committee. Trump himself, as well as his former national security adviser Michael Flynn and his lawyer Sidney Powell were also present. The meeting focused on ways to overturn the election results in Trump’s favor and included a discussion of how to block Joe Biden’s certification as president. Other possibilities, such as seizing voting machines, were also mentioned. A former White House aide called the meeting “unbalanced” with various Trump confidants arguing over how to proceed in their attempts to overthrow democracy.

Just 6 hours after that meeting with Byrne, Flynn, Powell and others, Trump tweeted a call to action to his supporters, asking them to show up for a protest in DC on Jan. 6.

“Statistically impossible to have lost the 2020 election,” Trump tweeted at 1:42 a.m. Dec. 19. “Big protest in DC on January 6th. Be there, it will be wild!”

Weeks later, Trump supporters would storm the Capitol building in an attempt to overturn the election results for Trump.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://mashable.com/article/overstock-patrick-byrne-donald-trump-jan-6 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos