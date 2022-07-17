Imran Khan urges Pakistani generals to backtrack on support for government led by Shehbaz Sharif





He said cash-strapped Pakistan was at a critical moment and it was very important that the right decisions were taken today.

Pakistan’s military should do an about-face in supporting the ‘failed’ government led by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, ousted Prime Minister Imran Khan has said, urging powerful generals to reconsider because any wrong move on their part would further widen the situation. gap between the people and the establishment.

Addressing a seminar organized by the Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists (PFUJ) here on Saturday, Mr Khan, chairman of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party, said the whole nation was looking to the establishment because they have the power.

Mr Khan said it was important for leaders and generals to turn back because no one should consider themselves infallible.

The longer the current setup lasts, the more damaging it would be to the country, said Mr Khan, who complained of abandonment by the mighty military during the political crisis earlier this year.

Mr Khan, who came to power in 2018, apparently lost support from the military after he refused to endorse the appointment of the head of the ISI spy agency last year.

Eventually he agreed, but it soured his ties to the military, which has ruled the coup-prone country for more than half of its 75-year existence and wielded considerable security power and foreign policy.

Mr Khan urged the establishment to do an about face in supporting the outgoing government led by Prime Minister Sharif.

Mr Khan said supporting a failing government would further widen the gap between the people and the establishment.

He wondered if the decision taken by the military establishment behind closed doors to support the regime in power was beneficial for Pakistan.

Who told them that the decision (to support the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz led by Sharif) was a better option? Mr. Khan asked.

The nation looks to the establishment because they have power, Khan said, adding that the current setup would destabilize Pakistan politically and economically.

Mr. Khan also said the country could not afford a weak army after witnessing the fate of those countries that failed to build a strong army.

Meanwhile, the 69-year-old cricketer-turned-politician stressed that the establishment should differentiate between constructive and damaging criticism.

He spoke of the enforced disappearances and repression of journalists under his rule and said his government had nothing to do with deporting people or restricting the media.

I have never been afraid of the media [I] was the most criticized PM [yet] I never tried to bribe journalists or take action against them, the former prime minister said.

He said constructive criticism was needed.

When we came to government, we learned that often people were arrested [the pretext of] national security. Mr Khan said he spoke to the army chief, General Qamar Javed Bajwa, when General Faiz Hamid was the head of the ISI, which led to the release of many forcibly missing people.

They [army] said the problem was with the justice system, he said, adding that the explanation given to him was that it was difficult to prosecute a terrorist in court due to a lack of evidence or witnesses.

Read also: Political crisis in Pakistan | The main entities that fueled the ousting of Imran Khan

Nevertheless, he said, an agreement was reached and his government was working on a bill that would have, at least, kept the families of the missing persons informed.

Mr Khan also distanced his government from kidnapping journalists under the PTI government.

Shireen [Mazari] knows, he came to the Cabinet three or four times when a journalist was arrested; no journalist was arrested on my instructions, [as] the problem was something else, Mr. Khan added.

Challenging Mr Khan’s position that there were no restrictions on the press during his tenure, Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb said there were reports of restrictions being imposed on the press during the PTI era, adding that despicable campaigns had been launched on social media against journalists.

Imran Khan says that during my government media was free, there was no restriction or censorship on media, she said while showing various press clippings regarding censorship during PTI government. These include reports from Reporters Without Borders, Human Rights Watch and the Council of Pakistani Newspaper Editors (CPNE).

She also mentioned cases of online harassment, kidnappings and threats faced by journalists, including women journalists, and restrictions imposed on electronic and print media under the previous government.

In addition, the former president and leader of the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP), Asif Zardari, also reacted to Mr. Khan’s statements.

In a statement, he said Imran Khan should have realized the importance of a free press when he was leading the country and called the PTI government the darkest phase for press freedom in the country. country’s history, according to the Dawn report.

