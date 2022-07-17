January 6 committee investigation sparks new revelations ahead of final scheduled hearing





CNN first reported Thursday evening that a Washington, DC, police officer in the motorcade with the Secret Service corroborated details to the committee that were related to the House Select Committee’s explosive public testimony earlier this month. -this. Meanwhile, the Secret Service came under renewed scrutiny this week over the removal of agency text messages from Jan. 5 and Jan. 6, 2021. On Friday, the Jan. 6 committee issued a subpoena to the services. secrets, asking for SMS.

The corroboration comes as the committee plans to focus on Trump’s conduct on January 6, 2021 during its hearing next week, which will focus on Trump’s response – or lack thereof – as rioters breached the walls of the Capitol and forced lawmakers to flee their chambers. .

Members of the select committee accused Trump of “dereliction of duty” for failing to act while the Capitol was under attack – and his vice president, Mike Pence – was in danger. Next week’s hearing is the last scheduled of the committee’s eight public hearings, as the panel has sought in each session to link Trump to the deadly attack that unfolded on January 6.

“There will be a lot of information, a lot more clarity on the details of the things that happened that day, what the people who worked in the White House, who worked around the president and even the people who advised him to do things that he wasn’t taking based on their reasoned advice,” Virginia Democratic Rep. Elaine Luria, who will help lead the upcoming hearing, told CNN this week. “I consider this a dereliction of duty. He did nothing. He did nothing to stop the violence.”

New details about Trump’s efforts to reverse his 2020 election loss to Joe Biden have continued to emerge. On Saturday, The New York Times reported that a little-known conservative lawyer, William Olson, spoke to Trump in December 2020 about efforts to enlist the Justice Department to sign a lawsuit in the U.S. Supreme Court. to overturn the presidential election results, according to a memo written by Olson documenting the call. Olson urged Trump to replace his then-serving attorney general, Jeffrey Rosen, if Rosen did not approve of the Supreme Court lawsuit, according to the memo. Olson also encouraged Trump to replace attorneys in the White House Counsel’s Office and take election-related action that would have effectively constituted “martial law.” The Justice Department’s investigation has also expanded, as it has issued numerous subpoenas in recent weeks and is seeking information in the seven battleground states where Trump’s campaign has summoned fake voters in the part of an effort to subvert the Electoral College. Beyond charging the rioters, the department asked about the organization of the rallies leading up to the attack, searched the cellphone of a Trump election lawyer and the home of a former government official. Department of Justice, and continued its grand jury activity around extremist groups. He moved closer to political circles around Trump. Although the DOJ investigation appeared to lag behind the work of the House committee, and although the two investigations largely operated separately and apart, they also began to intersect.

A prime-time audience next week

The committee announced Friday that it would hold the hearing on Thursday, July 21 at 8 p.m. ET — the panel’s second prime-time session in an attempt to maximize audience and attention. The panel did not say who will testify at next week’s hearing, although CNN previously reported that Trump’s former deputy White House press secretary Sarah Matthews is expected to testify. The committee is also expected to rely heavily on video clips of the deposition of Pat Cipollone, Trump’s former White House attorney. Cipollone sat down for a transcribed interview last week, and the committee used excerpts from the interview 14 times during Tuesday’s hearing, including playing a video of Cipollone discussing Trump’s response. on January 6 to kick off next week’s hearing. While next week is the last scheduled in this summer series of January 6 public hearings, the select committee has always said it is not done with its investigation. Representative Adam Kinzinger of Illinois, one of two Republicans on the panel, told the Wall Street Journal in an interview this week that the committee is still considering asking Trump to testify and may seek a written response from Pence or issue a summons to testify. .

Investigations around the whirlwind of Trump

The Jan. 6 committee is just one of Trump’s potential investigative concerns, even as he plans to move forward with a 2024 presidential campaign announcement.

In Georgia, the Fulton County District Attorney issued subpoenas for the testimony of Trump allies before a special grand jury investigating Trump’s efforts to overturn the state’s 2020 election results. Senator Lindsey Graham, a Republican from South Carolina, is seeking to overturn the subpoena for her testimony, which relates to at least two calls Graham made to Georgian Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger and his staff after the elections. In New York, Trump and his children Donald Trump and Ivanka Trump are set to be deposed after losing court battles to avoid testifying in the state attorney general’s civil investigation into the Trump Organization. Depositions were due to begin next week but have been temporarily delayed due to the death of Trump’s first wife, Ivana Trump.

And in Washington, DC, efforts by former Trump adviser Steve Bannon to delay his trial for contempt of Congress were thrown out this week by a federal judge, and the trial is expected to begin next week.

Deleted secret service texts raise new questions

New questions have also emerged regarding the Secret Service and January 6, related to the agency’s removal of text messages on January 5 and 6, 2021 shortly after they were requested by oversight officials.

The Homeland Security Inspector General sent a letter to the House and Senate Homeland Security Committees alerting them that the messages had been wiped ‘as part of a device replacement program’ after the dog guard had requested electronic communications from the secret services.

The House Homeland Security Committee is chaired by Rep. Bennie Thompson, the Mississippi Democrat who also chairs the House Select Committee investigating Jan. 6.

DHS Inspector General Joseph Cuffari met with the House Select Committee behind closed doors on Friday, telling panel members about the deleted text messages.

Thompson told CNN after the meeting that Cuffari said the Secret Service had not been fully cooperative. He added that the committee would work “to try to determine if these texts can be resurrected”.

According to a source familiar with the briefing, the Inspector General told the panel that the Secret Service did not conduct its own Jan. 6 after-action review and chose to rely on the Inspector General’s investigation.

“We’ve had limited engagement with the Secret Service. We’re going to follow up with additional engagement now that we’ve met with the IG,” Thompson said.

The Secret Service responded Thursday in a statement saying that “the insinuation that the Secret Service maliciously deleted text messages in response to a request is false.”

“In fact, the Secret Service cooperated fully with the OIG in all respects, whether it was interviews, documents, emails or text messages,” the agency said.

Rep. Jamie Raskin, a Democrat from Maryland on the select committee, said there appeared to be “conflicting statements” between the inspector general and the Secret Service on whether the text messages had actually gone missing.

Corroborated explosive testimony

The Secret Service’s January 6 response was already being scrutinized in light of public testimony earlier this month from Cassidy Hutchinson, the former assistant to White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows who recounted extraordinary details about the Trump’s angry exchange with the Secret Service on Jan. 6. .

In his public testimony, Hutchinson said then-White House deputy chief of staff Tony Ornato — who had previously worked for the Secret Service and then returned to the agency in 2021 — told him on January 6 that Trump was so enraged at his Secret Service detail for stopping him from going to the Capitol after his speech on the Ellipse that “he reached out to the front of the vehicle to grab the steering wheel.”

Hutchinson said Ornato told him that Trump “then used his free hand to rush toward” his senior Secret Service agent, Robert Engel.

Hutchinson testified that Ornato told him the story in front of Engel and that Engel did not dispute the account.

Trump and his allies attempted to cast doubt on Hutchinson’s account – which included several additional damning details of Trump’s conduct. After Hutchinson testified, an unrecorded Secret Service official said Engel would deny parts of the story and the agents involved would testify publicly to that effect, although they did not return to the committee. to testify.

Neither Engel nor Ornato have commented publicly.

But further corroboration of Hutchinson’s account has emerged since his testimony. CNN reported earlier this month that two Secret Service sources said they heard of Trump angrily demanding to go to Capitol Hill and berating his details when he was unsuccessful.

The sources told CNN that stories circulated about the incident after Jan. 6 that included details similar to those described by Hutchinson.

Additionally, CNN reported Thursday that a Metropolitan Police Department officer corroborated the details of Hutchinson’s account and related what was seen to committee investigators.

This story was updated with additional developments on Saturday.

CNN’s Zachary Cohen, Ryan Nobles, Annie Grayer, Jamie Gangel and Whitney Wild contributed to this report.

