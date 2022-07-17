Briton in Ukraine suspected of being detained by Russians appeals to Boris Johnson | Ukraine





A Briton apparently being held captive by Russian forces in Ukraine has been shown in a video pleading for help from Boris Johnson. In the video shared on the Telegram messaging app, John Harding, who is in his 50s and is from Sunderland, is interviewed by a Russian journalist. He says he could face the death penalty, saying: I would say to Boris Johnson, if you can help, if you can influence President Zelenskiy, if you can influence the President of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR), or if you can influence President Putin, then do it. People’s lives depend on it. So if you can, please help me. Harding was reportedly captured in May while fighting with the Azov Regiment, part of the Ukrainian National Guard, defending the city of Mariupol before being forced to surrender after heavy shelling. Harding’s friends and family have confirmed to the BBC that it was him in the video, and his family are supported by the Foreign Office. It comes after the death last week of a British aid worker, Paul Urey, who was being held by Russian separatists in Ukraine. DPR officials said he died in captivity due to underlying health conditions and stress. “,”caption”:”Sign up for the first edition, our free daily newsletter every weekday morning at 7am BST”,”isTracking”:false,”isMainMedia”:false,”source”:”The Guardian” ,”sourceDomain”: “theguardian.com”}”> Sign up for First Edition, our free daily newsletter every weekday morning at 7am BST Last month, two other Britons, Aiden Aslin and Shaun Pinner, also captured in Mariupol, were sentenced to death by a Russian proxy court in the DPR. British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss condemned the sentencing, saying of the men: They are prisoners of war. This is a fictitious judgment without any legitimacy, my thoughts go out to the families. We continue to do everything we can to support them. Later in the video, the Russian journalist asks Harding what his last words to his daughter would be if he were sentenced to death. Harding responds: Obviously, I would tell her that I would have liked to spend more time with her, but I didn’t. I do not really know.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/world/2022/jul/17/british-man-john-harding-in-ukraine-believed-captured-by-russians-appeals-to-boris-johnson The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos