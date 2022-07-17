Russia and Iran threaten the world with a new cold war

JNS.org It may not be the Cold War, but it’s starting to look like it. The United States is trying to build a web of alliances in the Middle East between Israel and moderate Arab countries. In response, Russian President Vladimir Putin has gone on the offensive and seeks to cement an alternative axis based in Tehran.

Putin’s decision follows US President Joe Bidens’ trip to Israel and Saudi Arabia. With global media covering Bidens’ visits to Jerusalem, Jeddah and Riyadh, Putin is expected to visit Tehran on July 19. He will be joined in the Iranian capital by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to meet Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, nicknamed the butcher of Tehran. for condemning tens of thousands of people to death over the years.

The three leaders will take part in a summit that will ostensibly seek to negotiate an end to Syria’s 11-year civil war, the so-called Astana peace process. But it’s hard to believe that Putin would be in Iran for only his second foreign visit since invading Ukraine if the United States hadn’t simply tried to bolster the American presence in the Middle East. East.

And it was a real attempt. Biden wasn’t just looking to the Saudis to increase oil production and thereby bring down skyrocketing fuel prices. He also sought support for normalization with Israel and the formation of an Arab NATO that would include the Jewish state. This bold move is a direct and potentially effective challenge to Iranian imperialism, and Tehran knows it. Putin too.

So Putin is on the move. He wants to intimidate potential members of an Arab-Israeli alliance, because such an alliance threatens his ambition to establish Russian hegemony in Eurasia, an issue all the more pressing as the Russian-Ukrainian war drags on.