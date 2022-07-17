Connect with us

Russia and Iran threaten the world with a new cold war

Servicemen of pro-Russian troops guard a road before the planned evacuation of wounded Ukrainian soldiers from the besieged Azovstal steel plant during the Ukraine-Russia conflict in Mariupol, Ukraine May 16, 2022. REUTERS/Alexander Ermoshenko

JNS.org It may not be the Cold War, but it’s starting to look like it. The United States is trying to build a web of alliances in the Middle East between Israel and moderate Arab countries. In response, Russian President Vladimir Putin has gone on the offensive and seeks to cement an alternative axis based in Tehran.

Putin’s decision follows US President Joe Bidens’ trip to Israel and Saudi Arabia. With global media covering Bidens’ visits to Jerusalem, Jeddah and Riyadh, Putin is expected to visit Tehran on July 19. He will be joined in the Iranian capital by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to meet Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, nicknamed the butcher of Tehran. for condemning tens of thousands of people to death over the years.

The three leaders will take part in a summit that will ostensibly seek to negotiate an end to Syria’s 11-year civil war, the so-called Astana peace process. But it’s hard to believe that Putin would be in Iran for only his second foreign visit since invading Ukraine if the United States hadn’t simply tried to bolster the American presence in the Middle East. East.

And it was a real attempt. Biden wasn’t just looking to the Saudis to increase oil production and thereby bring down skyrocketing fuel prices. He also sought support for normalization with Israel and the formation of an Arab NATO that would include the Jewish state. This bold move is a direct and potentially effective challenge to Iranian imperialism, and Tehran knows it. Putin too.

So Putin is on the move. He wants to intimidate potential members of an Arab-Israeli alliance, because such an alliance threatens his ambition to establish Russian hegemony in Eurasia, an issue all the more pressing as the Russian-Ukrainian war drags on.

It’s no surprise that Putin is nervous. Bidens’ upbeat remarks about his trip sent a very strong message: The United States is deeply committed to the future of the Middle East. We have not opted out. We are not weak. We are stronger than ever and know we have to be.

Besides his push for an Iranian axis, Putin has turned to his most frequently used propaganda weapon. Maria Zakharova, spokeswoman for the Russian Foreign Ministry, attacked Biden’s demand to increase oil production, saying it betrayed promises Biden made to US voters on renewable energy and climate change. But she went much further than that. She made the worst threat imaginable: that the United States and its allies would push the world toward nuclear war.

Putin’s allies in Iran also intervened to blow up a possible Arab-Israeli security alliance. Deputy head of Iran’s terrorist Revolutionary Guards, Yadollah Yavani, has threatened a decisive response to America, the Zionist regime and Saudi Arabia.

Moreover, just as Biden was due to take off for Jerusalem, we learned that Iran would be supplying Russia with hundreds of drones and training Russian forces in their use. Previously, these drones were only in the hands of Hezbollah and Hamas. Now they are definitely heading to Ukraine. Apparently Iranian drones are still used against democracies and their innocent citizens.

Russia is also diplomatically lining up behind Iran. Iranian Foreign Minister Amir Abdollahian recently visited Russia, and his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov said he was determined to see all sanctions on Tehran lifted and the 2015 nuclear deal reinstated.

The sides are forming. Potential flashpoints multiply. And let’s not forget that, behind the scenes, China is expanding its presence in the Middle East and Africa. There is an abyss of possible new developments, and none of them are peaceful.

Fiamma Nirenstein was a member of the Italian Parliament (2008-13), where she served as vice-president of the Foreign Affairs Committee of the Chamber of Deputies. She served at the Council of Europe in Strasbourg, and created and chaired the Committee to Investigate Antisemitism. A founding member of the international initiative Friends of Israel, she has written 13 books, including Israel Is Us (2009). Currently, she is a member of the Jerusalem Public Affairs Center.

2/ https://www.algemeiner.com/2022/07/17/russia-and-iran-are-threatening-the-world-with-a-new-cold-war/

