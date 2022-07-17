Bidens’ best hope for 2024 could be Donald Trump





(The Hill) – President Biden sees himself as the Democrat with the best chance of beating former President Trump.

The president is suffering from an anemic approval rating, with a recent poll showing a majority of Democrats do not want him to be the party’s nominee in 2024.

He faces record inflation, a turbulent political and media environment, and deep frustration within his party over his failure to protect abortion rights and act on climate change.

It’s no wonder many are starting to look for alternatives two years from now as Democrats face the prospect of a tough midterm election in which they could lose House and Senate majorities.

Yet the same New York Times-Siena College poll that had terrible news for Biden also showed he would still beat Trump in a head-to-head match by 44% to 40% if the next presidential election were held today. today.

It’s pretty clear that the strongest case for Biden 2024 is a Biden vs. Trump rematch, said Democratic strategist Joel Payne.

In the Times poll, Bidens’ approval rating hit a low of 33%, and it showed a majority of Democrats want someone other than him to run in 2024.

Still, a top Democratic backer says the poll showing Biden beating Trump, who could announce a new White House bid any day, gives the president some life at a time he really needs it. .

So many people count him, but when you say it in those terms when you see he’s the only one who could win, we’d be crazy not to rally behind him. ‘Cause who else is there right now? adds the donor.

Biden ran in the 2020 contest to end Trump’s presidency, saying no other Democrats could take him on and win after Republicans’ shock victory over Democrat Hillary Clinton in 2016. Biden, the vice-president president for the previous eight years, did not run in 2016, with Clinton sitting as the party frontrunner.

Given Bidens’ political troubles, the 2024 scenario stands out as a real conundrum for Democrats.

Many party members have doubts about Biden, who would be 81 in 2024. Young people are crying for another candidate and the president has been severely weakened politically.

Yet there are also doubts about all of Biden’s potential replacements in a 2024 race. And while there’s no guarantee Trump will win the 2024 GOP nomination if he runs for a second term, though polls suggest there are likely to be Democrats who see Biden as a strong contender to run against Trump in such a scenario.

I thought the only relevant number was Joe Biden beating Donald Trump, Zac Petkanas, a former Clinton 2016 campaign aide, said of the Times poll.

A Biden-Trump rematch would be a historical anomaly: a president running against a former president he defeated.

As frustrated as Democrats may be with the administration, the fear of a second Trump term seems bigger than anything else, said Julian Zelizer, professor of history and public affairs at Princeton University. .

The Times investigation couldn’t have come at a better time for Biden, in some ways, as Trump appears to be closing in on announcing another presidential candidacy.

In an interview with New York Magazine, Trump all but said he planned to announce another presidential election, saying the only question left was whether he would do so before or after the midterm elections in november.

Although Trump may be weakened by the January 6 committee’s bombshell findings and competing investigations into his conduct, polls still suggest he maintains his dominance among GOP voters.

Democrats would be happy to see Trump announce his candidacy before midterm, which could help energize their base at a critical time.

Trump is like a steroid boost for Democrats, said Jim Kessler, executive vice president for policy at the centrist Democratic think tank Third Way. He is America’s most hated politician, especially among Democratic voters.

Kessler acknowledged that November’s midterm elections would likely be tough for Democrats, but said a re-election announcement from Trump could help boost grassroots turnout.

Biden has sometimes hinted that he would like another game against Trump. He did it again last week, telling Israels Channel 12 in an interview that he wouldn’t be disappointed with another Trump-Biden game.

Biden benefits a lot from a Trump run, said a Democratic strategist who has worked on recent presidential campaigns. We know what that looks like. We know the arguments. We know that even if Biden runs, Trump energizes the base. It’s the best-case scenario for Biden.

Still, the strategist said Biden risked locking himself in by playing the “only I can beat Trump” card.

They set up an attractive box for themselves if for some reason Trump decides not to show up or can’t show up, the strategist said. It’s a dangerous argument because he downplays his strength with other Republican candidates, including someone like [Florida Gov.] Ron DeSantis.

There are few public polls from 2024 at this point, but a Marquette Law School poll released in late March showed Biden beating three hypothetical challengers Trump, DeSantis and former Vice President Mike Pence by 4 or 5 points. each. Back then, however, Bidens’ approval rating was about 10 points higher than it is now.

Biden also faces a significant challenge to improve his standing among voters who have soured during his presidency amid high inflation. FiveThirtyEight earlier this week placed his current average approval rating of 39% as the worst of any president since the end of World War II at this point in their term.

Still, Biden started his presidency on a high note, and his supporters argue that Biden, unlike Trump, has a chance to rebound as the economic situation in the United States improves.

At some point, inflation would start to subside and hopefully a soft landing, and it has room to grow, Kessler said.

