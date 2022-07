Visiting Xinjiang, Xi talks about Islam, religious adjustment to socialist society

Chinese President Xi Jinping visits Urumqi, Xinjiang, Wednesday (7/13/2022). Xi said, “We support the principle of Islamic development in context and provide active guidance to adapt religion to socialist society.” (Credit: Li Xueren/Xinhua via AP) Writer: Edwin Shri Bimo | Publisher: Edy A. Putra XINJIANG, COMPASS.TV – Chinese President Xi Jinping discussed the development of Islam and the religion’s adaptation to socialist societies during his visit to the Xinjiang Autonomous Region, whose majority population is the Uyghur Muslim ethnic minority. “We support the principle of developing Islam in context and provide active guidance for adapting religion to a socialist society,” Xi, who is also the top leader of the Communist Party of China (CCP), said in a statement. sent by the Chinese ministry. of Foreign Affairs (MFA) at ANTARA in Beijing, Sunday (7/17/2022) night. Xi previously paid a four-day working visit to Xinjiang from July 12 to 15, 2022. Xi’s last visit to a region bordering Mongolia, Russia, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Afghanistan, Pakistan and India was in 2014. Xi ordered an increase in capacity to regulate religious affairs to ensure stable developments in the religious field. “We need to be able to build a team of party and government officials who are expert in Marxism but can understand religious issues, know religious affairs and are skilled in involving and developing religious leaders so that they are politically reliable and have good character,” Xi said. Also read: Chinese President Xi Jinping finally visits Xinjiang, first visit after 8 years Uyghur Muslims worship at the Id Kah Mosque in Kashgar, Xinjiang, China, April 19, 2021. (Credit: AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein) In this way, he continued, the figure can play an active role at critical times, be able to encourage religious seekers who have academic achievements, hold Marxist views on religious issues, and are able to ‘innovate. “We must ensure that the demands of religious followers are met and place them under the auspices of the party and the government,” Xi added. The international community has shed light on Beijing’s alleged human rights abuses in Xinjiang against the Uyghur minority. The Associated Press reported that under Xi’s leadership, Chinese authorities have carried out a massive crackdown on ethnic Uyghurs and Kazakhs in Xinjiang following separatist violence. Although there is no official data on the number of people detained, observers suspect that hundreds of thousands to over a million people were arrested. But Beijing denies this on the grounds that what they are doing is an attempt to de-radicalise and de-extremise religious undertones because, according to it, Xinjiang has a track record of various incidents of terrorism and separatism. During the visit, Xi was accompanied by the secretary of the CPC Xinjiang Committee, Ma Xingrui, and the Uyghur governor of Xinjiang, Erkin Tuniyaz. The number one person in China met and spoke directly with people in several areas of Xinjiang he visited. “All ethnic groups in Xinjiang are inseparable from the family members of the Chinese nation,” Xi said.

