9/11 families call on Trump to cancel Saudi-backed golf event





Relatives of those killed on 9/11 are urging former President Donald J. Trump to cancel a Saudi-backed golf tournament to be held this month at Trump National Golf Club Bedminster in New Jersey.

In a letter dated Sunday, members of the 9/11 Justice group asked to meet Mr. Trump and urged him not to hold the event, scheduled for July 29-31, noting that Mr. Trump accused the Saudi Arabia to be responsible for the attack.

We just can’t understand how you could agree to accept money from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia golf league to hold their tournament on your golf course, and do it in the shadow of Ground Zero in New Jersey, which lost more than 700 residents in the attacks. , they wrote in the letter.

It is incomprehensible to us that a former President of the United States would reject our loved ones for personal financial gain, they wrote to Mr. Trump, who is expected to run for President again in 2024. We hope you will reconsider your business relationship with the Saudi Golf League and agree to meet with us.

In the letter, the group noted that Mr. Trump told Fox News in February 2016: Who blew up the World Trade Center? It wasn’t the Iraqis. It was Saudi. Take a look at Saudi Arabia. He went on to say: People came, most people came from Saudi Arabia. They weren’t from Iraq.

An email sent to 9/11 Justice was not immediately returned on Sunday. Messages left at Mr Trump’s club in Bedminster and with a spokesperson for Mr Trump were also not immediately answered.

The Saudi-sponsored golf league is part of a campaign by Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to spruce up the kingdom’s image in the eyes of the world.

The man who defeated Mr Trump in 2020, President Biden, has recently come under fire for his own connection to Saudi Arabia. Last week, while on a trip to the Middle East, Mr Biden punched Prince Mohammed, who the CIA holds responsible for the 2018 murder of Washington Post journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

Mr Biden said he confronted Prince Mohammed about the killing in a closed-door meeting with him; Saudi officials contradicted his account.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nytimes.com/2022/07/17/us/politics/trump-liv-golf-bedminster.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos