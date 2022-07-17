Wisconsin swing voters think Trump should face criminal charges





The House Select Committee hearings on Jan. 6 cement the views of some voters who once backed former President Trump and now think he should face criminal charges, according to our latest Axios Engagious/ Schlesinger.

Driving the news: 10 of Wisconsin’s 14 swing voters last week said Trump should be prosecuted for trying to nullify the 2020 election and his role in the attack on the Capitol; 10 of Arizona’s 13 voters on panels last month said the same thing.

Why it matters: The findings follow explosive testimony from former White House aides and attorneys. Committee members anticipated upcoming revelations about potential witness tampering.

Focus groups track national polls showing more than half of Americans think Trump should face criminal charges.

How it works: Engagious/Schlesinger conducted two online focus groups on Tuesday with 14 Wisconsinites who voted for Trump in 2016 and then Joe Biden in 2020. They included 12 independents, a Democrat and a Republican.

Although a focus group is not a statistically significant sample like a poll, the responses show how some voters think and talk about current events.

Details: Eight participants said they had watched at least part of the January 6 hearings so far. Several said the hearings had been helpful for “accountability”, but the committee already had “their evidence” of what happened that day.

Those who thought Trump should face criminal prosecution did not relent even when the moderator pushed back and said it would be unprecedented, potentially putting future presidents at risk of political prosecution. Voters were adamant that such a move would help deter similar attempts by anyone in the future to “overthrow the government”.

What they say: “He is our president and a president should never have done anything to cause what happened. Many people were injured. Look at how many lives you have put on the line because you allowed this to happen. that,” said Samantha O., 39.

Andrew R., 59, said: “We have to show others that this just can’t be done in the future. [Prosecution] going to be the price to pay if you try to do a coup again and that’s exactly what it was, a coup.” Others have compared what happened that day- there to ‘third world country’ politics Jaime, 36 M. said what happened on January 6 ‘was too extreme and something had to be done to prevent it from happening again’ , otherwise “it just opens a floodgate for what anybody else is allowed to do. Another voter said prosecuting Trump would ensure that the credibility of the justice system is maintained. “Ironically, most of those Wisconsin swing voters think the president who led lockdown chants should himself be locked up for his actions on Jan. 6, said Rich Thau, president of Engagious, which moderated the focus groups.

Keep an eye out: These voters have more than January 6 on their minds. Many said federal gun legislation was one of their top three priorities this cycle, but several others told us their vote in November would not be affected by the issue of abortion.

They barely knew much about Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wis.), but those who do know him weren’t very happy. One voter said he was “a Trump puppet” and another said he was “pretending to care” just to “gain popularity”. All but two have said they don’t want Trump or President Biden to run for president again in 2024.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.axios.com/2022/07/17/wisconsin-swing-voters-biden-trump-2022-midterms The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos