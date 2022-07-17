Imran Khans’ team outperform rivals in crucial Punjab by-elections





Imran Khan gestures during an election campaign in Multan. Twitter picture

Tariq Butt, correspondent

As the results of the crucial by-elections for the 20 Punjab Assembly seats continued to fall on Sunday evening, Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf (PTI) emerged victorious with a majority of the seats.

According to the unofficial and inconclusive results, the party led by Imran Khan won 16 seats while it has a clear lead in five other constituencies.

According to the unofficial and inconclusive results received so far, the ruling Pakistani Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) won only one of the four seats in Lahore despite having an advantage in two other constituencies. In a major upset, the PTI won three out of four Lahore constituencies in by-elections.

Voting continued until 5 p.m. in most districts as Section 144 was implemented to establish law and order in the province on Sunday.

Thanking its constituents and supporters, the PTI on its official Twitter account said, “Shukriya Pakistan, the imported fascist government has been defeated!

The ruling Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) has ‘admitted defeat and congratulated’ arch-rival Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf on winning a crucial by-election of the 20-seat state. Punjab Assembly.

In a tweet from her official handle, PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz, who led her party’s partial election campaign, said the ruling party should accept the election results with an open heart.

“We must bow to the decision of the people. Winning and losing is part of politics,” she added.

Maryam also called for soul-searching saying that efforts must be made to identify and overcome the shortcomings. “God willing, everything will be fine.”

Former Punjab government minister Malik Mohammad Ahmed, who resigned days before the by-elections to lead the election campaign, accepted defeat, saying the PTI had secured a “crushing victory” in the crucial by-elections. .

“We wholeheartedly accept the opinion of the people,” he said, speaking to a local television station.

Meanwhile, Imran Khan said his party won at least 15 seats in the provincial assembly. “But it is very important that all our people on duty in all polling stations do not leave their posts until the official results are obtained from the returning officers,” he added in a tweet.

Voting began at 8am and despite some incidents of clashes, the process did not stop and continued until 5pm.

A woman votes at a polling station in Lahore. AFP

Clashes and scuffles between Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and PTI workers were reported in some areas of the 20 Punjab Assembly constituencies where polling for these by-elections was being held.

Tensions and clashes have been reported in Jhang, Multan, Lahore and Sheikhupura districts of Punjab province. Some workers were injured in the fight. A fight also broke out between political workers at the Panjar polling station in Rawalpindi.

Punjab Home Minister Attaullah Tarar has learned of the dispute which erupted at PP-158 Lahore. He said Jamshed Iqbal Cheema and Saeed Mahis of the PTI seriously injured a PML-N worker. Orders for the arrest of the head of the PTI have been issued.

Former foreign minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, whose son, a member of the National Assembly, who is running for a seat in Multan, raided a ginning factory, owned by Muzaffargarh PTI candidate Moazzam Jatoi, alleging that rigging took place there.

Voters arrive to vote at a polling station in Lahore on Sunday. AFP

PTI Chairman Imran Khan’s Chief of Staff, Dr. Shahbaz Gill, protected by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Frontier Constabulary (FC) personnel, also reached the factory. The police asked permission from the FC to be in Punjab and said they would be fired if no permission was given. FC vehicles did not have license plates, officials said.

Gill alleged that attempts to rig the election were underway, as “the police are clearly acting as a wing of the PML-N”. He claimed the PTI camp counselor was ‘threatened and then arrested’ as he shared a video of the incident.

In a tweet, he claimed that the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) was complicit in the attempts to hijack the election, as he claimed: “Four million voters were falsely registered dead and the names of the electoral rolls were added to other constituencies”. He accused the election watchdog of altering voter lists “if there is a name on the list, he is not allowed to vote”.

A PTI supporter with his children after voting in Lahore. Twitter picture

The ECP, rejecting the PTI chief’s claims, said that the “CEC has given clear directives to the Chief Secretary of Punjab and the IG of Punjab that no retaliatory measures should be taken against civilians or ordinary people, otherwise the ECP will take strict measures.” He had also ordered “all possible measures to be taken to ensure a transparent poll in Punjab.

The presidents banned media from covering the by-elections in PP-7 Kahuta, Rawalpindi. They said the media were not allowed to enter the stations due to “orders from above”, but added that “media representatives from Rawalpindi can come without their cameras”. They warned that “the police will be called if representatives of the media attempt to record footage from the voting booth”.

About 4.58 million voters, including 2.19 million women, can exercise their right to vote in today’s by-elections. The ECP established 3,131 polling stations in these 20 constituencies, of which 676 were declared highly sensitive and 1,194 sensitive.

As the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) urged voters to ‘vote for their favorite candidates today’ in a bid to ‘not only strengthen democracy but also bless Pakistan with stability’, he also ordered law enforcement to “allow no violation of the law”. or violent incidents.

The CEC ordered law enforcement to “take immediate and strict action without discrimination” in the event of violations. He also issued guidelines that “if an incident occurs where the electoral commission is the competent authority, the matter should be registered with the commission immediately.”

