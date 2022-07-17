Turkey remembers its martyrs of July 15, 2016





The Turkish Embassy in Phnom Penh on Friday held a ceremony to commemorate Turkey’s sixth Democracy and National Unity Day. The Day is meant to commemorate the martyrs who fell during the failed coup attempt in Turkey on July 15, 2016 and to commemorate the unity of the people for their democratic stand against the coup. Turkey’s Ambassador-designate to Cambodia, Ulkuu Kocaefe, in her speech at the ceremony marking the sixth anniversary of the uprising against the government and President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, said: In modern times, the strength of a country is primarily valued by its economic power and strength. However, in my opinion, the main criterion is in fact national unity and solidarity: the ability and the will to resist threats in full unity, with strength and might. On the night of July 15, Turkish democracy successfully passed one of the most difficult tests in its history. Over the past six years, one of our main priorities has been the fight against the Fetullahist Terrorist Organization (FETO) at home and abroad. Our fight continues. I thank the Cambodian authorities for their cooperation, she said. (FETO is a term used by the Turkish government to refer to the Islamist brotherhood movement led by Muhammed Fethullah Gulen. Gulen has been accused of creating and leading an armed terrorist group.) On July 15, 2016, the day FETO leader Fetullah Gulen orchestrated a failed coup that left 251 dead and 2,734 injured in an attempt to assassinate President Erdogan and overthrow the government. Troops loyal to the ruling government and the people rose up against the rebels and defeated the coup attempt. In October 2016, July 15 was designated as the Day of Democracy and National Unity in Turkey.

