Provincial government receives additional IDR 100 billion to build infrastructure





TANJUNG SELOR, Koran Kaltara The province of North Kalimantan (Kaltara) received supplementary budget from the center, through the Ministry of Public Works and Public Housing (Kemen-PUPR). Governor of Kaltara, Drs. H Zainal A Paliwang SH, M.Hum revealed that the injection of funds from the State Revenue and Expenditure Budget (APBN) for the financial year 2022 is focused on the construction of infrastructure. Where is the budget of the APBN, it is indicated in the Presidential Regulation (Perpres) number 98 of 2022, concerning the amendments of the Presidential Regulation number 104 of 2021 concerning the details of the budget of State income and expenditure for the fiscal year 2022. Alhamdulillah, I received a report from the Chief of the Bureau of Public Works, Land, Housing and Settlement Areas (DPUPR-Perkim) Kaltara, we received an injection of funds from the center of about Rp 100 billion. This budget will be included in the Regional Rectification and Expenditure Budget (APBD-P) in 2022, the Governor explained on Sunday (7/17/2022). DPUPR-Perkim Chief of Kaltara Province, Dr. Datu Iman Suramenggala, S. Hut., M.Sc., said the extra budget was due to the initiative and struggle of Governor of Kaltara Drs. H Zainal A Paliwang SH, M.Hum by lobbying a number of ministries. This is a form of accelerated development carried out to support the local economy. Having the largest industry, namely the Green Industrial Park, Kaltara continues to receive the Centre’s attention. Indeed, the President of the Republic of Indonesia, Joko Widodo, has also insisted that accelerating the realization of the development of the Kaltara Green Industrial Zone should be considered immediately. Achieving a green economy in Kaltara is believed to be able to support IKN Nusantara in East Kalimantan (Kaltim). This will be achieved if infrastructure services, especially roads and bridges, are effective, efficient, stable, reliable and integrated. Earlier, the governor also attended a restricted meeting at Merdeka Palace last week. One of the discussions was about accelerating the development of industrial zones in Kaltara. The concept of this green industrial zone will be the largest in the world and has geostrategic assets to accommodate high value-added and competitive economic activities. It was revealed that Indonesia will now enter downstream in the industrialization of raw materials. He pointed out that in the future, most of Kaltara’s exports will be in the form of semi-finished materials or finished products to provide added value and high publishing value for Indonesia. I am convinced that the presence of this investment will have a considerable impact on the economic growth of the region. Because not all regions have the same opportunities. “We are lucky today to be designated by the central government as a region that develops the PSN,” he explained. He also hopes that the synergy with the central government can accelerate the realization of development. Thus, the construction target is achieved for two years from 2022. It is expected that at the beginning of 2024 there will be a first stage of production. With a variety of products, including aluminum, which will later become lithium batteries, including solar panels, he hoped. (adv) Source: DKISP Kaltara

