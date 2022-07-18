Adapt or Die – The Wire China





Good evening. According to the National Climate Adaptation Strategy released last month, China will be a fundamentally climate-resilient society by 2035. Our coverage this week, part two of our “Warming War” series examines the massive infrastructure projects currently being built to make this goal a reality, what they illustrate about China’s approach to climate change and what they mean for geopolitics. Elsewhere, we have infographics on Tianqi Lithium, which just raised $1.7 billion in its IPO; an interview with Larry Summers on the principles of a multipolar system; a report on China’s latest efforts to release Microsoft Windows; and an editorial on how globalization and inflation are linked. If you are not already subscribed to Threadplease register here. Want this sent straight to your inbox? Sign up to receive our free newsletter. Illustration by Sam Ward. The Adaptation Advantage China is mobilizing to adapt and thrive in a rapidly warming world. Under Xi Jinping, the country has undertaken thousands of projects across all industries and across all regions of the country that are clearly designed to protect the country from severe and long-term climate change. But as Eyck Freymann reports in part two of our new series, “The Warming War,” if it succeeds, the geopolitical consequences will be profound. Is America ready? Data: Tianqi Lithium IPOprospectusmedia reports Overview: mining lithium and silver The green energy transition has propelled a new class of companies to the fore, including major Chinese producers in the supply chain of critical minerals like Tianqi Lithium: the world’s largest mined lithium producer in 2020, which just gross $1.7 billion when it went public. This week, our infographics from Eliot Chen take a look at Tianqi Lithium: its rise, its investors and its global footprint. A Q&A with Lawrence Summers Lawrence H. Summers has played a prominent role in shaping Democratic Party policy since the 1980s. As Treasury Secretary in 1999, he helped complete negotiations with China for its entry into the World organization of commerce. More recently, back at Harvard University, he urged the Biden administration and the Fed to focus on inflation before either paid much attention to it. In this week’s Q&A with Bob Davis as part of our new seriesRules of Engagement he talks about the principles of a multipolar system; alternatives and counterfactuals in the US-China relationship; lessons from the Japanese and Russian experiences; and why earthiness is never productive. Lawrence Summers

Artwork by Lauren Crow Credit: official openKylin Weibo Close Windows In June, Beijing launched its latest attempt to provide a viable indigenous rival to Microsoft Windows. But as Garrett O’Brien reports, getting ahead of Windows, which has 85% of the desktop operating system market in China, remains a formidable challenge. The 12th Ministerial Conference of the World Trade Organization. June 14, 2022. Credit: WTO/Jessica Genoud via Flickr The inflationary consequences of de-globalization Globalization previously allowed major central banks to seek and maintain low inflation. As Shang-Jin Wei and Tao Wang argue in this week’s editorial, deglobalization is likely to have the opposite effect, and if this process continues unchecked, monetary policy may need to be tightened more than otherwise it would not. Subscribe today for unlimited access, starting at just $19 per month.

