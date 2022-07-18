Why the US Doesn’t Want Turkey to Invade Syria

This week, US officials warned Turkey against expanding its so-called buffer zone in northeastern Syria, saying such a move would complicate measures to combat ISIS and increase the violence that Kurds and Syrians in the region have faced since Turkey’s initial incursion in 2019.

We strongly oppose any Turkish operation in northern Syria and have made our objections to Turkey clear, Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for the Middle East Dana Stroul said. in a speech at the Middle East Institute on Wednesdayy. ISIS will benefit from this campaign, not to mention the humanitarian impact.

As Stroul pointed out, the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), a group largely made up of Kurds and essential to the ground battle to reclaim ISIS-held territory in Iraq and Syria, are responsible for security. in Al-Hol and Azraq. fields. Together, the camps house around 60,000 vulnerable displaced people and serve as prisons for around 10,000 suspected IS militants.

On May 23, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said his army would launch new offensives, creating a buffer zone 30 kilometers deep as soon as the army and intelligence and security services had completed their preparations, Reuters reported.

The main target of these operations will be areas that are centers of attacks against our country and safe areas, Erdogan said in a speech at the time, although he did not specifically mention where the operations would take place nor pointed at a particular target.

Erdogan has repeatedly warned that his army is planning an incursion into northeast Syria, penetrating deeper into territory held by the Kurdish ethnic minority.

It’s a global problem, it’s not a US problem, Stroul said of a Turkish attack weakening the security situation in northeast Syria. So frankly, the whole world should be a bit more active right now on the risks, on the second and third order effects of the renewed operations that are undermining the security of these places of detention, the security and the access to IDP camps and continued counterterrorism pressure on ISIS.

While it is true that a more consolidated Islamic State could pose a global threat on some scale, the reality is that a resurgence of Islamic State and renewed violence from Turkey first affects the local civilians, and often in the most devastating ways.

Turkeys pushed into Syrian territory before

Turkey mounted Operation Peace Spring in 2019, its third push into Syrian territory since 2016, to neutralize terrorist threats against Turkey and lead to the creation of a safe zone, facilitating the return of Syrian refugees to their fireplaces, Erdogan tweeted at the time.

We will preserve Syria’s territorial integrity and liberate local communities from terrorists, he continued, referring to the Kurdish Workers’ Party, a Kurdish militant group in Turkey that the United States considers a terrorist group, as well than to the Kurdish forces and administration in northeast Syria. Now Erdogan says he wants to go further.

U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin was reportedly tipped off about a possible invasion, according to NBC NewsCourtney Kube; Austin then asked Pentagon staff to develop a response, according to defense officials whom Kube interviewed in the background. When asked to confirm Kubes’ reports, the MoD referred Vox to Strouls’ comments on Wednesday.

Anya Briy, a researcher and member of the Emergency Committee for Rojava, the Kurdish autonomous region in northeast Syria currently in the town of Qamislo (which is on the border between Rojava and Turkey) said that, the [Rojava] the administration is preparing for an invasion, they have declared a state of emergency and military reinforcements have been sent to the areas that Turkey has targeted for the attack, specifying that the reinforcements in question are with the Syrian government, who agreed to support the SDF in the event of an invasion.

Mazloum Abdi, the general commander of the SDF, warned at a press conference on Friday that Turkey was preparing for another invasion. Abdi acknowledged having held talks with the United States, but expressed doubts about the ability of the coalitions to stop further incursions, sayingThe coalition has taken positions, but it cannot stop the turkey attacks on our regions.

Turkey and its partner forces have been accused of numerous human rights violations during the occupation

Much of the concern of the United States and the Kurds about the invasion lies in its possible humanitarian impact.

Human Rights Watch and others have documented abuse of civilians in a so-called safe zone since its creation during the 2019 invasion of Kurdish-held Syrian territory, which includes indiscriminate shelling of civilian areas, sexual violence and restriction of essential supplies like water in Kurdish-held areas.

In 2021, Turkey’s partner force, the Syrian National Army (SNA), arbitrarily detained 162 people and recruited at least 20 children into its factions, according to Human Rights Watch report. Any move by Turkey to expand its territory into Syria will in turn increase violence for civilians and cause further instability in an already volatile landscape.

The PKK, or the Kurdistan Workers’ Party, is a Kurdish nationalist militant group based in Turkey. He was responsible for terrorist attacks there in the 1970s, 1980s and 1990s in his quest to first overthrow the Turkish government and then to demand the rights and self-determination of Kurds in Turkey. a nation that had historically oppressed them by prohibiting their cultivation, massacre civiliansand the destruction of Kurdish villages, among other abuses.

Moreover, the Rojava Information Centers a volunteer-run media organization in Rojava that provides analysis, research and reporting on northeast Syria. The report estimates that since 2018, nearly 300,000 Kurds have been displaced from the Afrin region in northern Syria, with almost as many refugees settled there with the help of entities linked to the Turkish government and other investments from the Gulf countries.

Struggle and human rights violations along Turkey’s Syrian and Iraqi borders has also intensified since 2015, when a ceasefire between Turkey and the PKK broke down. According to the analysis of International Crisis Group, 600 civilians were killed in terrorist attacks or fighting; 3,878 PKK fighters have been killed and 1,360 members of the Turkish state security forces have been killed in the conflict since 2015. During the 2019 invasion, the group found further evidence of abuse like summary executions of civilians, mass displacementand attacks on civilian targets from the Turkish Armed Forces and the SNA were found by .

A resurgent ISIS would be bad for the world, and worse for Syrians and Iraqis

As Stroul pointed out on Wednesday, there are security risks to ISIS prisons and refugee camps that the SDF guards. According to his estimate, nearly 10,000 IS fighters are being held in prisons run by the SDF and around 60,000 refugees, some of whom are IS sympathizers and have a high potential for radicalization, live in refugee camps. ‘Al-Hol and Azaq in degrading, arbitrary and often inhumane conditions. life-threatening conditions, according to a 2022 Human Rights Watch report.

At the height of its power, the main victims of ISIS’s cruel ideology and methods were the people living under its rule. brutal violence, including public executions or threats of serious physical harm for offenses such as wearing Western clothing, were the daily norm. While attacks in the west and other regions succeeded in spreading terror, civilians in ISIS-controlled territories were forced to live in a perpetual state of fear.

As a Syrian journalist Taim al-Hajj wrote for the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace in March this year, ISIS still mounts smaller-scale regional attacks that do not depend on territorial control. A December 2021 Pentagon Report describes a diminished ISIS in Iraq and Syria, but which still has the capabilities to attack, fearmonger, exploit and cause sectarian, ethnic and tribal divisions. In Syria, ISIS mainly carries out smaller-scale attacks and kidnappings in pursuit of a renewed territorial caliphate.

On the American side, there are fears that, in an already volatile situation, SDF fighters and prison guards will leave prisons and camps to protect their communities in the event of a Turkish invasion. It’s probably a legitimate concern.

There’s only a limited number of homeless people going around, so they’re going to deprioritize what we care about, Stroul said. What matters to us is the security of the detention centers and the continuation of the operations in partnership against terrorism, so that we can maintain the pressure on the Islamic State.

If indeed Turkey attacks and the SDF fighters push north, the conditions would be ripe for ISIS to stage a breakout, a tactic they are used to. In January, ISIS attempted a high-risk operation in a prison in Hasakah, Syria in which more than 500 people were killed and an unknown number of prisoners escaped, the Washington Posts Louisa Loveluck and Sarah Cahlan reported in February. SDF guards regained control of the facility only after 10 days of fighting with the support of US and British forces. In posts recounting the battle, civilians were either displaced by the fighting, confined, or left without access to essential supplies like medicine and fuel.

However, the invasion is not a done deal, no matter what Erdogan says. According to Briy, a Tuesday meeting between Turkey, Iran and Russia could thwart Turkey’s efforts. Despite the preparations for the attack and the potential for serious fallout for both counter-terrorism operations and the humanitarian situation in Syria. It is also believed that Turkey will not ultimately obtain permission to attack from Russia or Iran, she said.