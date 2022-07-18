Trump says he needs 2024 election victory to stop criminal probes





When Donald Trump officially declares his candidacy for 2024, he will not be content to run for another term in the White House. He will flee from legal troubles, possible criminal charges and even the specter of prison.

In recent months, Trump has made it clear to associates that legal protections related to occupying the Oval Office are a priority for him, four people with knowledge of the situation told Rolling Stone.

Trump “talked about how when you’re president of the United States it’s hard for politically motivated prosecutors to ‘get to you,'” said one of the sources, who discussed the issue with Trump this summer. “He says when [not if] once again president, a new Republican administration will put an end to the [Justice Department] investigation that he sees as the Biden administration working to hit him with criminal charges — or even put him and his people in jail.

Presidential immunity and the choice of his own attorney general aren’t the only reasons Trump is running again. And as he works on another race, Trump is in a tussle with his own party’s leaders and operatives over when to announce, according to several people with knowledge of the matter.

The former president is motivated to announce early – even before Election Day 2022 – in hopes of clearing the field of major rivals. But GOP leaders, including some of Trump’s closest advisers, don’t want him to declare his intentions before the midterm elections. The GOP wants to keep voters focused on President Joe Biden, rather than turning the contest into a referendum on Trump. In recent months, Trump has reluctantly agreed to wait, only to return soon after with threats to make a quick announcement, either out of self-interest, spite, or a combination of the two.

But as Trump talks about running, the four sources say, he leaves confidants with the impression that as his criminal exposure increases, he’s also focusing on executive legal protections.

It’s not just liberal wish-throwers or Trump critics who recognize the former president’s legal danger. Trump’s legal teams and former senior administration officials are fluent in talking about it. “I think criminal prosecution is possible … for Trump and [former White House chief of staff Mark] Meadows definitely,” Ty Cobb, a former Trump White House attorney, bluntly told Rolling Stone late last month.

Trump himself seems to recognize the potential problems. He ‘said something like, ‘[prosecutors] I couldn’t get away with it while I was president,” another of the four sources recalled. “This was during a broader discussion of investigations, other possible 2024 [primary] candidates, and what people were saying about the January 6 hearings… He went on for a few minutes about how “some very corrupt people” want to “put me in jail”.

The powers of the presidency would provide a welcome respite from the various civil lawsuits and criminal investigations currently slung against Trump. It’s unclear whether the Justice Department will accuse Trump of fomenting the Jan. 6 insurrection, but winning the White House would serve him extremely well. Department policy prohibits the prosecution of a sitting president, effectively isolating Trump from any federal charges for another four years.

Jim Lo Scalzo/AFP/Getty Images

The law is less clear about whether a president can be sued by states while in office, but any attempt to sue Trump in a state case would likely go to the Supreme Court. Efforts by former New York District Attorney Cyrus Vance to subpoena Trump’s tax returns landed in the High Court in 2020.

At the state level, Trump faces two criminal investigations. In Manhattan, District Attorney Alvin Bragg has appointed a grand jury to investigate whether the former president committed fraud by lying about the value of his assets in his financial statements. The grand jury has since expired, however, and there are few indications that Bragg intends to press charges. In Georgia, Fulton County prosecutors are investigating whether Trump unlawfully interfered in the vote count by pressuring Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger to “find” votes for him after the election. This month, Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis subpoenaed Trump allies Rudy Giuliani and Sen. Lindsay Graham and sent letters to pro-Trump senators in the state of Georgia warning that they could be prosecuted in connection with the case.

Trump faces a slew of lawsuits, both for his conduct while in office and before. In previous cases, Trump’s lawyers have claimed that the president’s office shielded him from civil lawsuits while he was sitting. That was Trump’s defense in a lawsuit since dismissed by former apprentice candidate Summer Zervos.

In the 1990s, the Paula Jones lawsuit against then-President Clinton established that presidents do not enjoy absolute immunity. But Zervos’ lawsuit against Trump dragged on for five years before she dropped it. The case demonstrated that the presidency can help delay civil suits, although it is not an insurmountable obstacle.

Trump’s most recent legal headaches stem from his role in instigating the Jan. 6 insurrection. Metropolitan police officers from the Capitol and Washington, D.C. sued Trump for the physical and emotional damage they suffered during the riots. The former president also faces two separate lawsuits from Democratic members of Congress. The lawsuits accuse the president of violating their civil rights by conspiring with extremist groups such as the Proud Boys and Oath Keepers to prevent the counting of electoral votes.

Kent Nishimura/Los Angeles Times/Getty Images

Jean Carroll is still suing Trump for defamation. She accused Trump of raping her in a store in the mid-1990s and continues her 2019 claim that Carroll was “totally lying.” The Justice Department, under Trump and Biden, claimed Trump was immune from prosecution because he was “acting within the scope of his office” when he made the statements. A federal appeals court is currently weighing the department’s arguments.

And in New York, Attorney General Letitia James is leading a civil investigation into whether the Trump Organization lied about the value of its assets.

The lawsuits add to mounting pressure on Trumpworld as investigations by the January 6 committee and the Justice Department have heated up. A number of Trump aides have been drawn into a federal grand jury investigation into efforts to undo Joe Biden’s 2020 election victory. The probe resulted in search warrants being served on Trump’s attorney. the Trump John Eastman campaign and the Justice Department and former acting assistant attorney general Jeffrey Clark.

In the face of the investigations, many in Trumpworld have hoped that former aides could be prosecuted for efforts to nullify the election in place of the former president. In particular, Trump’s associates tried to alienate him from Eastman. And as Rolling Stone reported last week, Trump’s legal advisers also view former chief of staff Mark Meadows as a potential scapegoat for the former president’s post-election activities.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.rollingstone.com/politics/politics-news/trump-2024-criminal-probes-jan6-1384379/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos