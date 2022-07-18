Xi’s visit inspires Xinjiang

President Xi Jinping inspects a local village in Turpan, northwest China’s Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region, July 14 [Photo/Xinhua]



President stresses ethnic unity is a lifeline for all Chinese people

President Xi Jinping’s remarks on the importance of ethnic unity and promoting a strong sense of belonging to the Chinese nation during his visit to the Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region have made locals more confident. that by standing together and cherishing ethnic unity, Xinjiang will become more prosperous and they will have a better life.

Ablet Tursun, a resident of the Guyuanxiang community in the regional capital of Urumqi, whose apartment Xi visited, said the president cares a lot about ethnic unity at the local level, as it is the prerequisite for an invincible nation with a bright future.

Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, toured Xinjiang from Tuesday to Friday and made important remarks on the region’s development. It was his first visit to the region in eight years.

On Wednesday morning, he visited the community in Tianshan district of Urumqi, where more than 95 percent of residents belong to non-Han ethnic groups.

“I invited him to sit on the sofa in the living room, but he insisted that I sit first. I keep replaying the scene in my head because this little detail shows that he cares about people “Ablet, who is an ethnic Uyghur, said on Sunday.

Ablet, 67, said Xi had expressed great interest in learning more about ethnic unity in the community, which is inhabited by people from the Han, Hui, Uygur, Kazak and Tatar ethnic groups.

“Xi asked me how people from different ethnic groups in the neighborhood get along with each other. I said that we consider caring for each other to be a natural behavior. Just like he said , we are tightly knit like the seeds of a pomegranate sticking together,” he said.

Ablet said his neighbors and family recently celebrated the Corban festival, also known as Eid al-Adha, which fell on July 10 this year. “As usual, people from above and below all came to visit us and gave us their best wishes, regardless of their ethnic group. The feeling is really heartwarming,” he said. declared.

During his visit to the community, Xi stressed that ethnic unity is the lifeline for people of all ethnic groups in China, and that all ethnic groups in Xinjiang are inseparable members of the family of the Chinese nation.

People should appreciate the current stability and unity of China, with all 56 ethnic groups united. In addition, people’s support is essential to ensure Xinjiang’s lasting stability, he said during his trip to Xinjiang, which is traditionally home to people from more than 13 ethnic groups and shares a border with eight countries.

“I believe that with people from different ethnic groups in Xinjiang coming together and cherishing ethnic unity, the region will become more prosperous and we will have a better life,” Ablet said.

On Tuesday afternoon, Xi visited Xinjiang University in Urumqi, the first stop on his inspection tour of the region. This shows that the central government attaches great importance to developing talent in the region, said Yao Qiang, president of the university.

China is a unified multi-ethnic country, with the Chinese people of all ethnic groups united in diversity being a prominent feature. Ethnic theories and policies in the country are sound and effective, Xi said during his visit to the university. Moreover, China, a country of ethnic unity, is invincible and will have a bright future, he added.

During his trip to the region, Xi also stressed the importance of developing a strong sense of belonging to the Chinese nation and encouraged more exchanges and interactions between different ethnic groups. In addition, the country should take further steps to advance the project which aims to create a strong sense of belonging to the Chinese nation among young people, he added.

“Xinjiang University aims to create a talent development system that can help students develop a strong sense of belonging to the Chinese nation and become talents who can take responsibility for the rejuvenation of the Chinese nation” , Yao said.

Zhang Jiafei, vice president of the university’s School of Marxism, said young students should better strengthen a sense of community for the Chinese nation and oppose ethnic separatism and religious extremism in their home country. own initiative.

Mao Weihua contributed to this story.