Pakistan’s opposition party wins crucial by-elections

On Sunday, former Prime Minister Imran Khan’s opposition Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party swept a crucial by-election, paving the way for his government in the flagship province of Punjab, according to unofficial results.

The PTI won 17 out of 20 seats in the provincial assembly, cementing its lead for the post of chief minister of Punjab, the country’s political power base, local media reported citing initial results.

Three-time Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif’s ruling Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) was only able to secure two seats, while one seat went to an independent candidate.

The PML-N lost three out of four seats in the provincial capital Lahore, considered its stronghold.

Those seats fell vacant last month, following the disqualification of 20 PTI MPs who had switched loyalties and backed Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s son Hamza Shehbaz as chief minister.

Hamza was elected chief minister of Punjab in May, however, the Lahore High Court ordered to hold new elections for the office of chief minister after the by-elections.

The surprise victory means that the PTI will not only win the upcoming elections for the Punjab Chief Minister’s office to be held on July 22, but can also pave the way for snap elections, which is the demand of long date of Khan.

Analysts believe that Shehbaz Sharif could advise President Arif Alvi, a stalwart of the PTI, to dissolve parliament anytime soon following an unexpected defeat.

PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz, daughter of Nawaz Sharif, conceded defeat, which is seen as a major setback for the ruling party in its turf.

“Defeat and victory are part of elections. We must wholeheartedly accept this (fact),” Maryam Nawaz said in a post on Twitter, urging the party to accept defeat “with an open heart”.

Khan, whose government was toppled in a no-confidence vote in May, launched an aggressive campaign, which helped his candidates to a surprise victory.

He accused Islamabad’s longtime ally, the United States, of fomenting a “plot” to oust him. He also blamed the “establishment”, a term for the country’s powerful military, for not “thwarting” the alleged plot.

Washington and the military have repeatedly denied Khan’s claims.

