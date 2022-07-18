‘A moment of pride’: Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulates PV Sindhu on winning the Singapore Open, Shuttler reacts | badminton news

Indian badminton star PV Sindhu won the women’s singles title at the 2022 Singapore Open BWF Super 500 tournament after defeating China’s Wang Zhi Yi 21-9, 11-21, 21-15 in the final, which lasted 58 minutes in Singapore, Sunday July 17. It is her third title of the year after winning the Syed Modi International in January and the Swiss Open in March, which were BWF Super 300 level encounters. She received congratulatory tweets from all over for her prodigious achievement. Even Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted to congratulate the two-time Olympic medalist.

“I congratulate PV Sindhu on winning her first ever Singapore Open title. She has once again demonstrated her exceptional athletic talent and achieved success. It is a proud moment for the country and will also inspire the future players,” Modi tweeted.

“Heartfelt congratulations to PV Sindhu for winning the Singapore Open 2022 tournament for the first time. Your resilience and enthusiasm are an inspiration. May you continue to bring glory and pride to our country,” said the Indian president in a tweet.

The sports minister said the Indian badminton star was in fine form with his third title of the year.

“A stunning performance by @Pvsindhu1 to clinch his first-ever #SingaporeOpen title with a 21-9, 11-21, 21-15 defeat of #WangZhi. With his third title of 2022, @PvSindhu1 looks in great shape!” Thakur said in a tweet.

Meanwhile, Badminton Association of India (BAI) President Himanta Biswa Sarma also congratulated Sindu on his achievement.

“Bravo! Absolutely brilliant performance. Congratulations to @Pvsindhu1 for winning #SingaporeOpenSuper500. You have once again made us proud!” Sarma said in a tweet.

“Keep shining and inspiring with many such wins #SingaporeOpen @BAI_Media,” he added.

Before Sindhu, the last time an Indian won the Singapore Open was in 2017 when B Sai Praneeth clinched the men’s singles title. Saina Nehwal won the women’s singles title