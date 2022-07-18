Biden and Putin’s trips show the importance of the Middle East

US President Joe Biden (L) and Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas attend a joint press conference in the West Bank city of Bethlehem on July 15, 2022. [Photo/Xinhua]



US President Joe Biden’s trip to the Middle East and Russian President Vladimir Putin’s planned trip to Iran have similar energy and weapons goals, according to a foreign and military policy expert.

Jack Midgley, former adviser to the commander of the International Security Assistance Force and adjunct associate professor in the security studies program at Georgetown University, said the Middle East is a huge market for states States as well as for Russia for oil and firearms.

“What the United States is trying to do is make sure that Saudi Arabia increases its oil supplies at a time when inflation is high in the United States, and to make sure that the Saudis continue to buy American weapons, of which they are the biggest buyer in the world,” Midgley told China Daily.

“Putin is visiting the region to ensure that the oil relationship between Iran and Russia remains strong and to explore the possibility that Iranian security aid will continue to flow to Russia,” Midgley said.

During his four-day trip, which began on Wednesday, Biden visited Israel, the Palestinian West Bank and Saudi Arabia. Putin is due to visit Iran on Tuesday.

Sourabh Gupta, a senior fellow at the Washington-based Institute for China-American Studies, said: “Each of the parties involved is…seeking a transactional interest, and a lot of that has to do with the prices of the short term oil.

Biden wants Saudi Arabia to turn on the oil taps to drive down global oil prices, putting a damper on runaway inflation that haunts his administration and Democrats in Congress, Gupta told the China Daily.

The United States and Saudi Arabia have maintained an alliance relationship, although ties cooled due to the murder of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi in 2018. According to the BBC, the two countries announced during the visit of Biden a set of agreements, including the withdrawal of peacekeepers from a strategic island off the coasts of Saudi and Egypt and cooperation on mobile technology. However, there have been no reports that the United States has received a commitment from Saudi Arabia on increased oil production.

“So the (Biden) trip, at least as far as oil goes, was counterproductive,” Midgely said.

Putin will begin his trip to Iran with a trilateral meeting with Iranian President Ibrahim Leahy and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. Both Russia and Iran have been hit with sanctions and isolated by Western countries.

Midgely said there are several ways to read a possible success in Putin’s trip: a diplomatic victory to bring Iran and Russia closer together, as well as others who support Russian actions in Ukraine; Putin may be able to consolidate energy and security relations between Iran and Russia; and it can signal to the United States that it has a defensive interest in creating or authorizing Iranian nuclear weapons and that it would complicate American policy in the region if Russian and Iranian security interests were linked.

Gupta said Putin “wants to encourage Iran to stick to its hard line on nuclear negotiations for the time being so that a deal is not in sight and thus Iranian crude does not come in either. in the global oil market, and that Americans and Europeans continue to suffer from high oil prices and high inflation.

“Iran still has a strong interest in crossing the line with a nuclear deal with the West and thereby receiving handsome economic dividends,” Gupta added. “But after decades of being hammered by Western sanctions and adjusting to them, Tehran knows it can wait for a deal for a few months or even a year or more and so return their goodwill to Moscow for more. or less the back of Tehran.

“In the meantime, watch Americans and Europeans suffer from rising oil prices, which is the result of the embargoes they unilaterally imposed on Iranian oil in the first place,” Gupta said.

Midgley said travel is raising the temperature in the Middle East.

“The Middle East is becoming increasingly heated in terms of the security challenges facing all major powers,” he said, adding that US interests in the region are stability and access. to oil, and that the Russians want to make sure they keep their influence. on world oil prices.

“I think the United States has an opportunity to reduce those tensions, but the opportunities weren’t taken (during Biden’s visit). That’s just not what the president is doing in the region. On the contrary, it accentuates … the tensions that have already existed,” said Midgley.

Regarding the Russian-Ukrainian conflict and US-Russian tensions, Midgley said the cost of the conflict has increased.

“So far, the United States has missed the opportunity to pursue diplomatic approaches to reduce the level of tension to try to contain the conflict,” he said. Instead, it “mainly supplied arms and technical assistance to Ukraine”.

“It remains to be seen if this will work, but the effect has been to increase the level of polarization and the potential for conflict around the world,” Midgley said. “So the world is a more dangerous place now than it was a few months ago.”