Prime Minister Modi appoints Murmu as president is a masterstroke





Draupadi Murmu is a dedicated tribal leader, and Yashwant Sinhas’ candidacy seems weak. New Delhi: During the premierships of Pandit Nehru, from Indira Gandhi to Manmohan Singh, serious controversies and issues arose regarding the presidential candidate of the Congress or ruling coalition. Nehru himself was not in favor of making Dr. Rajendra Prasad the first president. But, on the advice of top Congress leaders, including Sardar Patel, he was to become president not just once, but twice. Indira Gandhi protested Congress-fixed candidate Neelam Sanjiva Reddy on voice of conscience and got independent candidate VV Giri named president. From this point of view, the current Prime Minister Narendra Modi has misled the opposition board of directors by proposing the name of Draupadi Murmu for the post of president. At present, regional party leaders from different states including Jharkhand Mukti Morcha, Shiv Sena and Uddhav Thackeray factions have surrendered and come out in favor of Draupadiji. Even the consciousness of some Maha Aghadi Congressmen of so-called Chanakya elder Sharad Pawar hints at the rising defeat figure of opposition candidate Yashwant Sinha.

An interesting aspect of the tradition of presidential elections is that Neelam Sanjiva Reddy was the only leader who himself went out of his way to become president once the Janata party came to power in 1977 after losing to Indira Gandhi. With the help of former members of Congress, Jan Sangh, socialists, etc., the dream was able to come true. No leader, including Dr. Rajendra Prasad, Dr. Radhakrishnan or Dr. Zakir Hussain himself, took the initiative to become president. On the contrary, the leaders elected after him never even imagined that he would reach the highest office in the country. For Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam, Pratibha Patil, Ramnath Kovid and now Draupadi Murmuji, no one ever guessed that she could be the president. Interestingly, in some elections veterans faced stiff competition. Dr. Zakir Hussain was highly respected and was the vice president. After that, Indira Gandhi made him a candidate and top leaders like Jayaprakash Narayan spoke out in his favour. But at that time, the opposition loudly made the candidate of K. Subba Rao, who had resigned from the post of Chief Justice of the Supreme Court. But in the election, non-Congress MPs from some states backed Dr. Zakir Hussain instead of Subba Rao. As former Supreme Court Justice HR Khanna Subba Rao, electoral reform leader TN Seshan, Captain Lakshmi Sehgal, Netaji’s aide Subhash Chandra Boses and apolitical people like lawyer Ram Jethmalani presented as independents for the presidency, but suffered a crushing defeat.

This time, the opposition candidate, Yashwant Sinha, was very ambitious. Apart from government administrative work, he is associated with many political parties and has maintained relations with VP Singh, Chandrashekhar, Rajiv Gandhi, Narasimha Rao, Atal Bihari Vajpayee and LK Advani from time to time, and obtained positions of power . While being a minister, he was also involved in many controversies including the UTI scam. But when Narendra Modi became Prime Minister, he and Subramanian Swamy could not get any important post. Then Sinha got involved in manipulations with the BJP and the opposition against Modi and became the vice-president of the Trinamool Congress led by Mamata Banerjee who also needed a leader at the national level. Efforts have been made to make Yashwant Sinha somehow triumph over the slogan of opposition unity and the strength of regional parties. But Modiji changed the situation by making Draupadi Murmu a candidate. Although a new name, Draupadi Murmu is a dedicated tribal leader in her region, an experienced minister from Odisha and a successful governor of Jharkhand. Therefore, Yashwant Sinha’s candidacy became very weak in front of her. Even the promoter, Mamata Banerjee, struggled to oppose Draupadiji. Even before that, Mamata was not ready when Pranab Mukherjees was elected, but when the matter of Bengals prestige came, she had to accept Pranab Da at the last moment.

In fact, Narendra Modi has been preparing from the beginning, keeping far-reaching political and national goals in mind and keeping his intentions very patiently confidential. His steps are extremely difficult to predict. Similarly, top Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh leaders who support the BJP and some loyal militants are engaged in active service campaigns among the people of different states, rural forest dwelling areas and northeastern states. In a way, they are silently engaged in the development of land, manure, water and light for the political success of the BJP.

Modis strives to take his victory tank to non-BJP ruled states like Odisha, Telangana, Andhra, Kerala and Tamil Nadu, strike new deals and create a strong image of India at the international level also to serve political, social and economic. interests, will thus meet with success.

The author is Editorial Director of ITV Network India News and Aaj Samaj Dainik.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.sundayguardianlive.com/opinion/pm-modi-naming-murmu-presidents-post-masterstroke The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos