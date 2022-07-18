Politics
Jaishankar and Wang Yi will meet again in Tashkent on July 27-28, LAC talks about cards
New Delhi: External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar and Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi are expected to meet again later this month in Tashkent to discuss the disengagement process and end the military stalemate in the Line of Effective Control (LAC) on July 27-28.
The ministers are expected to meet on the sidelines of the meeting of foreign ministers of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) conference to be held in the capital of Uzbekistan, sources told ThePrint.
The meeting will take place a few days after the 16eseries of commander-level talks between India and China even as the two sides work towards full disengagement of forces from all areas of friction.
The two ministers last met in Bali, Indonesia, on the sidelines of the G20 foreign ministers’ meeting, where India has been firm on its demand for complete disengagement from areas like the Depsang Plains and Demchok.
The LAC standoff that began in 2020 and which saw forces from both sides clash violently, killing 20 Indian soldiers in June 2020, is yet to be fully resolved. In 2021, India and China disengaged from the northern and southern banks of the Pangong TsoandHeights of Gogra.
But China believes that since Wang Yis’ visit to India in March, Beijing and New Delhi have effectively managed and controlled the differences, according to a Chinese Foreign Ministry statement.
According to sources, the meeting of foreign ministers will likely pave the way for a meeting between Chinese President Xi Jinping and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who will come face to face for the first time since the start of the standoff. met practically repeatedly in a number of multilateral forums.
Modi and Xi are expected to meet at the 2022 annual summit of the SCO Council of Heads of State, to be held on September 15-16 in Samarkand, Uzbekistan. Uzbekistan took over from Tajikistan as SCO chairman in September 2021.
Lately, talks between India and China have gained momentum even as the process of de-escalation and disengagement has slowed down.
Despite the growing closeness between Russia and China, which has accelerated since Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine, India has refused to take Western pressure by calling on Russian President Vladimir Putin to act.
Beijing, in particular, welcomed Jaishankar’s recent speech in Europe where he said the war in Ukraine will have no impact on bilateral relations between India and China.
The Chinese don’t need a precedent somewhere in the world on how to engage with us or not engage with us, how to be hard on us or not be hard on us. I don’t see that as a very smart argument. This is the construction you are trying to impose on me and I do not accept it, Jaishankar had said in June.
Subsequently, China also held talks with India’s new ambassador to Beijing, Pradeep Kumar Rawat, in which Wang Yi presented a four-pronged perseverance on China-India relations.
The SCO is a permanent international intergovernmental organization whose creation was announced on June 15, 2001 in Shanghai. India will be the chairman of the SCO, assuming its presidency for a period of one year from September 2022.Varanasiwill be the first city in the SCO region to receive the rotating title of SCO Culture and Tourism Capital.
Read also : India-China dispute not set in stone, economic asymmetry among Galwan triggers, says Shyam Saran
