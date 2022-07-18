Connect with us

Politics

PM Modi will address the Naval Innovation and Indigenization Organization seminar today. Details here

Published

32 seconds ago

on

By

 


As part of the ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav’, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to address the Naval Innovation and Indigenization Organization (NIIO) ‘Swavlamban’ seminar today July 18th. The seminar is scheduled for 4:30 p.m. at Dr. Ambedkar International Center in New Delhi.

While outlining the details of the seminar, the Prime Minister’s Office informed that an important pillar of Aatmanirbhar Bharat is to achieve self-reliance in the defense sector. Additionally, during the seminar, the Prime Minister will unveil the ‘SPRINT Challenges’, which aim to boost the use of indigenous technology in the Indian Navy.

The NIIO in collaboration with the Defense Innovation Organization (DIO) aims to introduce at least 75 new indigenous technologies and products into the Indian Navy and this collaborative project is named SPRINT (Supporting Pole-Vaulting in R&D through iDEX, NIIO and TDAC) .

The seminar aims to engage Indian industry and academia towards self-reliance in the defense sector,” according to the PMO statement. The two-day seminar, to be held July 18-19, will provide a platform for industry leaders. , universities, services and government to come together on a common platform to imagine and formulate recommendations for the defense sector. Sessions dedicated to innovation, indigenization, armaments and aviation will be organized. Additionally, the second day of the seminar will witness awareness raising on the Indian Ocean region in line with the government’s vision of SAGAR (Security and Growth for All in the Region).

Meanwhile, in another development, Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated Indian shuttle ace PV Sindhu after winning the 2022 Singapore Open title on Sunday. Commuter ace and Olympic medalist PV Sindhu clinched the 2022 Singapore Open title after defeating China’s Wang Zhiyi in the women’s singles final.

“I congratulate @Pvsindhu1 on winning her first ever Singapore Open title. She has once again demonstrated her exceptional athletic talent and achieved success. It is a proud moment for the country and it will also inspire future players,” tweeted the prime minister.

(With ANI entries)

Catch all the trade news, market news, breaking news and latest updates on Live Mint. Download the Mint News app to get daily market updates.

More less

To subscribe to Mint Bulletins

* Enter a valid email

* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Sources

1/ https://Google.com/

2/ https://www.livemint.com/news/india/pm-modi-to-address-naval-innovation-and-indigenisation-organisation-seminar-today-details-here-11658105100919.html

The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

ExBUlletin

to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]

Related Topics: