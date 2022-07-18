PM Modi will address the Naval Innovation and Indigenization Organization seminar today. Details here

As part of the ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav’, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to address the Naval Innovation and Indigenization Organization (NIIO) ‘Swavlamban’ seminar today July 18th. The seminar is scheduled for 4:30 p.m. at Dr. Ambedkar International Center in New Delhi.

While outlining the details of the seminar, the Prime Minister’s Office informed that an important pillar of Aatmanirbhar Bharat is to achieve self-reliance in the defense sector. Additionally, during the seminar, the Prime Minister will unveil the ‘SPRINT Challenges’, which aim to boost the use of indigenous technology in the Indian Navy.

The NIIO in collaboration with the Defense Innovation Organization (DIO) aims to introduce at least 75 new indigenous technologies and products into the Indian Navy and this collaborative project is named SPRINT (Supporting Pole-Vaulting in R&D through iDEX, NIIO and TDAC) .

The seminar aims to engage Indian industry and academia towards self-reliance in the defense sector,” according to the PMO statement. The two-day seminar, to be held July 18-19, will provide a platform for industry leaders. , universities, services and government to come together on a common platform to imagine and formulate recommendations for the defense sector. Sessions dedicated to innovation, indigenization, armaments and aviation will be organized. Additionally, the second day of the seminar will witness awareness raising on the Indian Ocean region in line with the government’s vision of SAGAR (Security and Growth for All in the Region).

Meanwhile, in another development, Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated Indian shuttle ace PV Sindhu after winning the 2022 Singapore Open title on Sunday. Commuter ace and Olympic medalist PV Sindhu clinched the 2022 Singapore Open title after defeating China’s Wang Zhiyi in the women’s singles final.

“I congratulate @Pvsindhu1 on winning her first ever Singapore Open title. She has once again demonstrated her exceptional athletic talent and achieved success. It is a proud moment for the country and it will also inspire future players,” tweeted the prime minister.

(With ANI entries)

