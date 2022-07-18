President Jokowi conveys Indonesia’s good economic record to IMF





JAKARTA, NusaBali.com – President Joko Widodo received a visit from the Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) Kristalina Georgieva at Bogor Palace on Sunday (17/7/2022). The President was accompanied by the Coordinating Minister for Economic Affairs of Indonesia, Airlangga Hartarto, and the Minister of Finance, Sri Mulyani. During the meeting, Coordinating Minister of Economy Airlangga said that President Jokowi had conveyed a number of things to the IMF representatives. Among other things, the government’s good track record related to Indonesia’s economic conditions, the handling of the Covid-19 pandemic and Indonesia’s G20 presidency. “The president said that Indonesia’s economy is relatively good and inflation is around 4.2%, economic growth is 5.01%, then also in the economic situation compared to other countries , we have a GDP ratio of 42%, some countries reach 100%,” he said Airlangga was quoted by the presidential secretariat, Sunday (7/17/2022). The general chairman of the Golkar party added that the president also said that the state budget deficit was still around four percent and that Indonesia’s trade balance for 26 months was in surplus. Airlangga said Indonesia’s economic situation is relatively good compared to other countries. “Some countries are going into recession, but Indonesia can see that the potential for recession compared to other countries is relatively very low, around 3%,” Airlangga said. Airlangga added that at the meeting, the government hoped the IMF could continue to support Indonesia’s leadership in this year’s G20 presidency. The Indonesian government hopes that the positive narrative will continue to be carried by emerging countries and the IMF. Indeed, the government fears that rising inflation in various countries and interest rates will enter into the new regime. “It’s the increase in global interest rates and of course it will greatly affect the investments that Indonesia needs,” Airlangga said. Airlangga, who is also the chairman of the Covid-19 Management and National Economic Recovery Committee (KPCPEN), admitted that regarding the management of Covid-19, President Jokowi said that vaccination in Indonesia was already high, namely for the first dose more than 90 percent and the second dose more than 80 percent. During this time, booster doses of vaccines are reinforced. On the other hand, Airlangga said, IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva also expressed hope that Indonesia can play an important role through the G20 presidency. In particular for the management of the conflict in Ukraine. Because politically the G20 is very crucial. Especially for the management of conflicts in Ukraine and in the world, we hope a lot from Indonesia, especially from Mr. President Jokowi so that Indonesia can provide a solution before the G20 later,” Airlangga said.

