Biden disagrees with Saudi account over Jamal Khashoggi killing

US President Joe Biden differed on Saturday with Saudi Arabia in his account of discussions at a bilateral summit over the 2018 murder of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi, a major point of contention between the two countries.

US intelligence agencies believe Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman ordered the 2018 murder of Khashoggi, a Saudi-American citizen, which the de facto Saudi leader denies.

Responding to reporters as he arrived at the White House after his first trip to the Middle East as president, Biden challenged the account by Saudi foreign ministers that he had not heard Biden blame Mohammed bin Salman for the murder of the Washington Post columnist, a harsh critic of his native country. Saudi Arabia.

Asked if Foreign Minister Adel al-Jubeir was telling the truth when recounting the exchange between Biden and the crown prince, the president said no.

Jubeir said the crown prince, known as MbS, told Biden that the kingdom had acted to prevent a repeat of mistakes like the killing of Khashoggis and that the United States had also made mistakes.

The minister said Saturday he hadn’t heard that particular phrase from Biden accusing the crown prince.

A Saudi official present at the meeting said the exchange was not as President Biden portrayed it and talks about Khashoggi took place informally before the official meeting.

The official said he did not hear the president tell the crown prince that he held him responsible for killing Khashoggis.

Biden, asked if he regrets trading a first bump with MbS on Friday, replied: Why don’t you talk about something that matters? I’m happy to answer a question that matters.

photo credit: Getty

