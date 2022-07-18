Narendra Modi – Plea to Narendra Modi for the conclusion of the first Naga talks





The Parliamentary Committee on the Naga Political Question, comprising the 60 MPs and two MPs from Nagaland, on Saturday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah to invite “leaders of the National Council Socialist Party of Nagalim (IM) to a speedy conclusion to the ongoing peace process. The appeal to Modi and Shah was among the resolutions adopted by the committee after its meeting held in the state capital, Kohima, to push forward the stalled peace process.

The government of Nagaland had notified the committee in June 2021 with a mandate to discuss matters relating to the Naga political question and to play the role of facilitator in the ongoing peace talks between the Indian government and the Naga political groups. It has held meetings with central leaders and NPG leaders since its formation. The National Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) leads the unopposed Nagaland government of which the BJP is a part. Saturday’s meeting came against the backdrop of the NSCN(IM) admitting that there had been an impasse in the peace process over the issue of the separate Naga flag and Constitution. NSCN (IM), the key player in the talks, said it was unthinkable for the organization to accept the Naga national flag as a cultural flag as implied by the Center as it symbolizes Nagas political identity and does not was not negotiable. The peace process to end one of Southeast Asia’s oldest insurgencies began with the ceasefire involving the NSCN(IM) in 1997 and the signing of the Framework Agreement in 2015 paving the way for a quick fix, but all efforts seemed to have hit a snag. on the question of the separate Naga flag and constitution. The Center has also held talks with the National Naga Political Groups (NNPG), representing seven other insurgent groups, since 2016, who signed the position agreed with the central government on November 17, 2017, and they too want a quick solution. . One of the Committee’s four resolutions called on the parties to the negotiations to refer to the framework agreement signed between NSCN (IM) and the Center in Delhi in the presence of Modi to arrive at a mutually acceptable definition of competence to resolve this contentious issue at the earliest possible date and bring about a final solution to the Naga issue that is honourable, acceptable and inclusive. The resolution adds that since the official end of the talks on October 31, 2019, the Prime Minister and the Union Home Secretary are urged to urge the NSCN(IM) leaders for a speedy conclusion of the peace process. Saturday’s resolutions, signed by Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio, Deputy Chief Minister Y. Patton, ruling United Democratic Alliance (UDA) Chairman TR Zeliang and NPF leader LF K. Nienu clearly indicated that the committee was not a party to political negotiations, it played the role of facilitator, representing and reflecting the voice of the people and that it would continue to play this role seriously. The committee commended, among others, the positive initiatives taken by the Center and the NNPG, a platform of seven formations with regard to the ongoing peace process, also commended the statements and observations made by various organizations and individuals calling for unity and a quick solution. The Committee called on all sections to refrain from making statements that could create misunderstandings and disunity that could hamper our common and collective efforts to achieve genuine and lasting peace. In June, the Naga Student Federation (NSF) organized a rally in Delhi, strongly advocating for a speedy, inclusive and honorable solution to the Indo-Naga political problem.

