Why President Xi Jinping?

China is preparing for the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China (CPC). This is a regular feature of the CPC which is held every five years. It provides an opportunity for Chinese leaders from all over the country to gather in Beijing to assess the performance of the government and the CCP leaders. The management deliberates on the future agenda and finalizes the plans.

However, the 20th National Convention is not an event as usual. It is considered the most anticipated and important CPC event of the 21st century due to two factors. First, this is the first meeting of the National Congress after the completion of 100 years of CCP. Thus, the CCP leadership is expected to evaluate the Party’s performance over the past hundred years. Undoubtedly, the CPC has succeeded in converting China into a modern country without poverty and made it the second largest economy, the world’s largest trading partner and one of the leaders in the field of technology.

However, this does not mean that CPC is immune to errors. Evaluation will help identify mistakes and learn lessons for the future. Besides, the leaders will also discuss the CPC’s future agenda and how to achieve the goal of the second century.

As a major power, National Congress decisions will have direct relevance to global economic recovery, green economy, and global system relevance. Therefore, the world is eagerly awaiting the outcome of the National Congress.

Second, President Xi Jinping is completing his second term as President and as General Secretary of the CPC. The world is waiting to see what the National Congress will decide on China’s future leadership.

Since the National Congress is a forum that decides the future direction of the CCP and the country, there are all kinds of speculations. The United States and Western countries are on the front line. They started to criticize the CCP and President Xi Jinping because they expect the CCP to prolong President Xi’s era of leadership. Although it has nothing to do with them because it is an internal matter in China, they still try to impose their ideas.

However, analysis of China’s global circumstances, challenges and domestic dynamics suggests that President Xi Jinping must remain China’s supreme leader for three reasons.

First, President Xi Jinping is the architect of New Era, Community with Shared Future, Ecological Civilization and China Dream. He spearheads reforms in diplomacy, economy, security and environment policies, etc. to achieve these goals. He has also launched many initiatives, including the Belt and Road Initiative, the Global Development Initiative, the Global Security Initiatives, and the expansion of BRICS and the SCO. All of these reforms and initiatives require strong leadership and decision-making power to steer them in the right direction. Currently, President Xi, being the architect of all initiatives and reforms, has the wisdom and vision to carry them out as needed. Thus, the continuity of its leadership will help China achieve the desired results and pave the way for the realization of China Dream.

Second, China faces multifaceted challenges globally. The United States and the West are determined to create all sorts of problems for China. On the one hand, they are busy introducing economic sanctions and creating trade barriers. They have also erected many layers to hinder China’s technological development.

On the other hand, they launched smear campaigns in the name of human rights, democracy, Muslim genocide, debt trap diplomacy, etc. They are also working to undermine China’s sovereignty in Hong Kong, Taiwan and the South China Sea.

They encourage Taiwan and Hong Kong to revolt against China. Thus, under these circumstances, China needs strong leadership that can understand and respond effectively to global dynamics and challenges. President Xi Jinping, due to his experience, has the capacity and ability to counter such challenges.

Third, the world is going through troubled times due to multiple issues including climate change, poverty, slow economic growth, food insecurity, COVID-19, etc., which have shaken the fabric of economic, social and security in the world. The Russian-Ukrainian war has further aggravated the situation and many countries are going through high inflation.

This situation has strengthened the anti-globalization forces and the slogan of the first country is gaining momentum. The most disturbing point is that the architects of globalization like the US and the EU are now leading the anti-globalization campaigns. This mentality has introduced a whole new set of problems for poor countries.

In these circumstances, President Xi Jinping has established himself as a torchbearer of globalization. He leads a campaign to bring back globalization with the principles of humanity, equality and dignity. Thus, the world, especially its southern part, places high hopes on China and the leadership of President Xi. They look to China for economic and development opportunities and hope President Xi will play a leading role.

In light of the above discussion, we can deduce that President Xi Jinping must remain the Supreme Leader of China. The CCP can decide whether to remain general secretary or play a role like Deng Xiaoping or become party chairman like Chairman Mao.

However, President Xi’s continued leadership will not only be good for China but also for the world. The world needs leadership that believes in cooperation and the promotion of globalization. President Xi, through his vision of a community with a shared future, has already demonstrated a strong commitment to a rules-based global system that guarantees respect for everyone.