Channel 4 will explore the rise and fall of Boris Johnson in a historical documentary





Channel 4 is making a documentary series about Prime Minister Boris Johnson revealing the events that shaped the man, his rise to power and his job as Prime Minister.

The four-part series will collect rare archival footage as well as interviews with friends and foes with intimate knowledge of Mr Johnson to help reveal his true character.

The hour-long series of episodes, which go by the working title Boris, aim to give greater insight into Mr Johnson’s actions, ambition and events that have shaped modern British politics. Prime Minister Boris Johnson reads a statement outside 10 Downing Street (Gareth Fuller/PA) Ian Katz, Channel 4’s chief content officer, said: Whatever the end of Boris Johnson’s political career, he has done more to change Britain and the nature of our politics than any other recent political figure. This historical series will attempt to answer the question of what shaped the boy who wanted to be king of the world and how he grew to believe he could escape the laws of political gravity. The series is set to divulge how the seeds of political rivalry began in the halls of Eton where Mr Johnson beat former Prime Minister David Cameron to the prestigious post of school captain, and how it honed his skills while campaigning for student president at Oxford. He will explore his meteoric rise to power, becoming Mayor of London and finally achieving his dream job as Prime Minister of Great Britain and Northern Ireland. Channel 4 (Philip Toscano/PA) The series was commissioned by Alf Lawrie and Tim Hancock from Channel 4 and is produced by 72 Films, which are behind The Trump Show and Crime & Punishment. Mr Hancock said: 72 Films’ track record of making documentaries speaks for itself, and through their painstaking research and access to those most intimate with Johnson, we look forward to the most authoritative biography and Boris Johnson’s most insightful to date. David Glover, executive producer of 72 Films, added: This is a major project that we are about to undertake. It will not be controversy but something that tells his story. Our goal is to create a series that its supporters and haters will find fresh and interesting.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.tivysideadvertiser.co.uk/news/20285448.channel-4-explore-rise-fall-boris-johnson-landmark-documentary/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos