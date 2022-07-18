Iranian, Russian and Turkish presidents to discuss Syria war in Tehran

Tehran (AFP) As the war in Ukraine still rages, Russian President Vladimir Putin travels to Tehran on Tuesday for talks with his Iranian and Turkish counterparts on the Syrian conflict.

Russia, Turkey and Iran have met in recent years to discuss Syria as part of the so-called “Astana peace process” to end more than 11 years of conflict in the Arab country.

All three are involved in Syria, with Russia and Iran backing the Damascus regime against its opponents, and Turkey backing the rebels.

Tuesday’s summit comes as Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan threatened to launch a new offensive in northern Syria against Kurdish militants.

Iran, whose President Ebrahim Raisi is hosting the meeting, has already warned that any Turkish military action in Syria could “destabilize the region”.

The Tehran summit will also allow Erdogan to hold his first meeting with Putin since Russia invaded Ukraine in February.

Turkey’s president has been offering for months to meet the Russian leader in a bid to help resolve heightened global tensions since the war began.

“The date of this summit is not a coincidence,” Russian analyst Vladimir Sotnikov told AFP.

“Turkey wants to conduct a ‘special operation’ in Syria just as Russia is setting up a ‘special operation’ in Ukraine,” he said.

Turkey has launched waves of attacks against Syria since 2016, targeting Kurdish militias as well as Islamic State group jihadists and forces loyal to Syrian President Bashar al-Assad.

Green light?

The military offensive planned by Erdogan targets Kurdish fighters whom Ankara considers “terrorists”.

These include the US-backed Kurdish People’s Protection Units (YPG), which were a crucial part of an international coalition against the Islamic State group in Syria.

Iran, whose Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian has visited Ankara and Damascus in recent weeks, has urged caution

Ankara fears that a strong Kurdish presence along its border with Syria could embolden the banned Kurdistan Workers’ Party, which has waged an insurgency against the Turkish state for decades that has claimed tens of thousands of lives.

The Syrian government has repeatedly condemned Turkish threats to mount a new incursion.

Sinan Ulgen, a visiting fellow at Carnegie Europe specializing in Turkish foreign policy, said Ankara wanted Moscow and Iran’s blessing before launching its operation.

“This is particularly important because the two potential target regions are under Russian control, and Turkey wants to be able to use the airspace (…) in order to minimize the risks,” he said.

Iran “also has an indirect presence in the region through the Shia militias it controls,” Ulgen said.

Ultimately, Erdogan hopes to get “the green light” from Putin and Raisi, he added.

Russia has previously expressed hope that Turkey would “refrain” from launching an attack on Syria.

Iran, whose Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian has visited Ankara and Damascus in recent weeks, also urged caution.

“Destabilizing”

Late last month, Iran’s top diplomat told Ankara that “we understand that…perhaps a special operation might be needed.”

“Turkey’s security issues must be resolved comprehensively and permanently.”

A few days later, Amir-Abdollahian said in Damascus that Turkish military action in Syria “would be a destabilizing element in the region”.

Mazloum Abdi, commander-in-chief of the YPG-linked Syrian Democratic Forces, urged Russia and Iran to restrain Turkey.

“We hope that (the attacks) will not take place and that the Kurds (…) will not be abandoned during the talks between the great powers”, he said.

The SDF has warned that an invasion from Ankara would undermine efforts to fight Islamic State group jihadists in northeast Syria.

Nicholas Heras of the Newlines Institute said Iran and Russia “want to prevent another Turkish military campaign in Syria”.

“Iran is building a presence in and around Aleppo that concerns Turkey, and Russia is for all intents and purposes ceding ground to Iran throughout Syria,” he added.

For Iranian political analyst Ahmad Zeidabadi, “new differences” have emerged between Russia, Iran and Turkey following the war in Ukraine.

This and an “uncertain future”, he said, mean the three leaders will try to “coordinate” their views on Syria to avoid further tensions.

