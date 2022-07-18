India braces for late night military talks with China and Beijing glam Galwan survivor

Xinjiang is no longer far away, President Xi Jinping said during his unprecedented visit to the region in eight years. India and China hold the 16e round of talks at the military level. Novels by Chinese writers are censored. The great geopolitical game in the Pacific continues. Chinascope tells you the stories from China that changed our world this week.

China over the week

Located at the crossroads of Asia and Europe, Xinjiang has remained very far from the Chinese geographical imagination. But Xi is confident of the Chinese Communist Party’s (CCP) progress in sinicizing Xinjiang.

Xinjiang is no longer a remote area but a central area and a core area. You are doing something of historical significance and have achieved good results, said Xi in Urumqi. During the visit, the President was seen interact with the people in a highly choreographed interactive session that involved residents dancing to local tunes. Xis’ tour included visits to Urumqi, Shihezi and Turpan.

Over the past five years, as the main force in the fight against terrorism and stability in Xinjiang, Xinjiang’s public security organs have always kept in mind the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speech and important instructions on the work of Xinjiang, have fully and accurately implemented the Xinjiang governance strategy in the new era and firmly upheld the general principles of social stability and long-term stability, said the Bureau of Xinjiang public security.

We will more firmly establish the concept of people-centered development, adhere to and develop the “Fengqiao experience” in the new era, start with small issues and small cases that concern the vital interests of the masses, and earnestly put all the work public security to the heart of the masses, said a police official from the Urumqi Public Security Bureau.

The Public Security Bureau is key to Beijing’s policy in Xinjiang, which includes internment camps for suspected terrorists.

Open source investigations and individual testimonies have revealed the existence of internment camps in Xinjiang where the Uyghur ethnic minority was incarcerated in large numbers. Estimates suggest that up to a million Uyghurs are in internment camps. Beijing calls the camps re-education centers.

In Urumqi, Xi met with senior military leaders from the Xinjiang Military District and members of the Western Theater Command at an event. The officers of the former were directly involved in the border standoff in Ladakh.

People’s Liberation Army regimental commander Qi Fabao, who had survived the Galwan clash in 2020, was present at the leadership event. Since recovering from the head injury he suffered in the clash, Qi has become a media personality and had the honor of carrying the Olympic torch at the Winter Games earlier. This year.

Chinese writer Miffy Gu thought she was about to finish her novel until she was told her access to word processing software was suspended because the document contained banned content.

I had written over a million words, and now I couldn’t open it, said Gu in an interview with The Wall Street Journal.

The censorship of Gus’ novel project sparked a debate on the Chinese site Sina Weibo.

China’s proposed security deal with Pacific nations fell through due to concerns over Beijing’s hidden geopolitical agenda. But Beijing has not given up yet.

On Thursday, Liu Jianchao, head of the CCP’s international liaison department, spoke Leaders of Pacific Island Countries at the Second Political Leadership Dialogue between China and Pacific Island Countries. Liu tried to promote the Belt and Road Initiative during the session.

The CPC is willing to work with political parties of Pacific island countries to enhance exchanges and mutual learning on country governance, promote pragmatic cooperation in various fields, and build a China-Pacific island countries community with a shared future. narrow, said Liu during the videoconference.

On Sunday, Manasseh Sogavare, the Prime Minister of the Solomon Islands, gave his first interview since the signing of the security pact with China.

Let me reassure you again that there are no military bases or other military installations or institutions in the agreement. And I think that’s a very important point that we continue to reiterate to the family in the area, said Sogavare, trying to reassure the Australians. If there is a gap, we will not let our country go down the drain. If there is a discrepancy, we will call on China’s support. But we have made it very clear to the Australians, and repeatedly when we have this conversation with them, that they are a partner of choice. Regarding security issues in the region, we will call on them first, Sogavare added.

The geopolitical game plays out every day in the Pacific.

On Wednesday, the Fijian police deleted two Chinese defense attachés at the Pacific Islands Forum meeting where US Vice President Kamala Harris was speaking.

China in the world news

In 2011, the 14th Dalai Lama abdicated from political life to make way for democratic reforms in the Tibetan government in exile. Since then, the leader has commented on the autonomy of Tibet and China on very rare occasions.

Some Chinese extremists regard me as a separatist and reactionary and always criticize me. But now more and more Chinese are realizing that the Dalai Lama does not seek independence and only wants China [to give] significant autonomy [to Tibet] and [ensure] preservation of Tibetan Buddhist culture, it said during his visit to Ladakh.

India’s telecom sector has continued to use network hardware made by Chinese vendors despite warnings from government Narendra Modi. Now the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) has tightened the restrictions to ensure that operators use equipment from trusted sources.

As of June 15, 2021, the Licensee will only connect trusted products to their network and will also seek permission from the Designated Authority for upgrading or expanding the existing network using the equipment telecommunications device not designated as a trusted product, the telecommunications department said.

The announcement will close the loophole that has allowed telecom operators to source Chinese network equipment for expansion. The government’s latest move appears to be to restrict the use of Huawei and ZTE network equipment in the 5G rollout.

India and China launched the 16e round of commander-level talks at the Chushul meeting point at 9:30 a.m. on Sunday, according to sources. Talks are expected to continue late into the night.

In October 2021, Bhutan and China signed a memorandum of understanding that would include discussions on their border dispute. But details of the memorandum of understanding have been kept from public view.

Now, Bhutan’s Foreign Minister, Tandi Dorji, spoke about relations with China in an exclusive interview with The Hindu. India’s interests on the Doklam tri-junction will not be harmed or compromised by the Bhutan-China deal, he said. said.

To read this week

No longer the most populous country, but China still wants to be world number one Rana Mitter

Experts this week

Liu Zongyi, Senior Fellow and Secretary General of South Asia and China Center, Shanghai Institutes for International Studies, wrote, Premadasa and the United Popular Forces played an important role in the massive July 9 protests. It should be noted that Premadasa has always displayed a pro-American and pro-Indian image. Ahead of the protests, he may also have ties to the United States and India. The US ambassador to Sri Lanka spoke publicly ahead of the protests, calling on the military and police to give protesters a space to speak out freely.

