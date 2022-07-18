Pakistan: Imran Khan’s party set to defeat ruling coalition in by-elections





ISLAMABAD: A party led by former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan is poised to win the majority of by-votes in the most populous province of Punjab, arguing for a snap national election. Khan was ousted in April following a long political battle that saw Shehbaz Sharif become prime minister. Khan has been pushing for an election to be held well before October 2023 and is already touting Sunday’s victories as popular support for his grievances. The only way forward from now is to hold free and fair elections under a credible PCE, Khan said in a tweet, referring to the Election Commission of Pakistan. Any other course will only lead to greater political uncertainty and further economic chaos. Khans Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leads in 16 out of 20 seats, according to preliminary results reported by Geo TV. A member of Pakistan’s ruling government, Maryam Nawaz Sharif, hinted at a defeat in a tweet, saying the party should accept the result with an open heart and address weaknesses. Khan, a former cricket star, has accused the ruling coalition – made up of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz and Pakistans Peoples Party – of colluding with the military establishment and the US to oust him, an allegation they have denied . Since coming to power, Sharif has taken unpopular decisions, including raising energy prices and taxes as well as cutting spending to reinvigorate his bailout program with the IMF. The country secured a $1.2 billion loan from the International Monetary Fund last week to shore up its dwindling foreign exchange reserves. The agreement will help unlock financing from other lenders. Punjab was under the control of the PTI party until April when the then CM, Sardar Usman Buzdar, resigned after the federal parliament voted no confidence in Khan. The subsequent PTI candidate for the office was defeated as a faction among state party lawmakers voted for the PML-N candidate instead. Khan then successfully petitioned Pakistan’s Election Commission to remove lawmakers from the state assembly for illegally voting against the party directive, leaving 20 seats vacant. The race is tight as the Sharifs party currently holds 165 seats while the PTI controls 163. Sharif however controls the assembly along with the coalition members. The election battle comes as the South Asian nation faces the highest inflation in 13 years and foreign exchange reserves fall to less than two months of import cover. Moodys Investors Service downgraded Pakistan’s outlook to negative last month. The province is a political stronghold for Sharif, who has served as its three-time prime minister and has a keen interest in infrastructure projects. His son Hamza Shehbaz is the outgoing Chief Minister of Punjab. The Sharif-led government received a boost last week with lower oil prices, allowing officials to cut fuel prices ahead of the vote. This decision was the subject of partial election campaigns for the ruling parties in Punjab. Khan has held rallies across Pakistan since being ousted as prime minister and has drawn large crowds. During the campaign for bypolls, Khan warned against government plans to rig the vote and described the poll as an opportunity to end dynastic family rule and the influence of the United States.

