BNI floods with praise at Loud Fest 2022





The series of peak celebrations for the 76th anniversary (HUT) was not only festive, PT Bank Negara Indonesia (Persero) Tbk. or BNI gets lots of praise and prayers. At the BNI Loud Fest 2022 Music Show, Jakarta on Sunday (7/17), President Joko Widodo, SOE Minister Erick Tohir and the musicians who filled the concert with music offered prayers and hopes to BNI. President Joko Widodo said that for 76 years, BNI has managed to lead lasting transformations by facing new challenges amidst a world full of uncertainties. “Happy 76th anniversary from BNI. BNI needs to be more proactive and responsive in strengthening its role to become a bridge for corporate and MSME business actors,” he said. During this great celebration, President Joko Widodo delivered his messages online to all the guests. Present at the height of BNI’s 76th anniversary, Erick Thohir, Deputy Minister of State Enterprises Kartika Wirjoatmodjo, BNI Chairman-Commissioner Agus Martowardojo, BNI Chairman and CEO Royke Tumilaar and other members of the Board of Directors also enjoyed the music on this special BNI day. Erick Thohir said BNI’s mission is to be an Indonesian bank that Go global. He hopes that the overseas network that has been built will now be strengthened in its ability to support economic growth not only in the country, but in the world in an optimal way. BNI, he said, must also continue to improve service quality, human resource capabilities and competitiveness, especially in the face of competition from other world-class banks. “We hope that BNI will also continue to encourage MSMEs to comply with international standards,” Erick said, as well as look after migrant workers who are agents of development, employment opportunities and the diaspora. which is spearheading the entry of Indonesian products abroad”. The event, which took place with very strict sanitary protocols, brought together BNI Hi-Movers from Jakarta and neighboring cities. Apart from Slank and Iwan Fals, this musical performance was also hosted by Kahitna, Reza Artamevia, RAN, Andmesh, Afgan, in Raisa. In the middle of her appearance, Raisa delivered a message. “Let’s hope that BNI will be more compact, the more it can jump higher, continue to be victorious, and BNI will be number one in the hearts of its customers,” he said. He also prayed that BNI will always be victorious for Indonesia. “Wishing BNI a happy 76th birthday, hope it’s more global again. May it be even more glorious,” he added. Just like RAN. RAN vocalist Nino hopes that BNI will continue to jump high and succeed in becoming a global bank. Royke Tumilaar said the excitement of the BNI Loud Fest 2022 event was a form of love and gratitude for BNI’s 76-year achievement. “I hope that in the future we can continue to improve performance. BNI must be better, not for BNI itself, but also for Indonesia,” he said.

