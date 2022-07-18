China is a pariah for global investors as Xi’s policy backfires





HONG KONG (BLOOMBERG) — After years of attracting foreign capital to Chinese markets, President Xi Jinping now faces the risk of a bad period of financial deglobalization. Investors point to one main reason: Mr. Xi’s own policies. Fund managers once drawn to China’s juicy returns and big tech companies now say the reasons to avoid the country outweigh the incentives to buy. They cite everything from unpredictable regulatory campaigns to economic damage caused by strict Covid-19 policies, not to mention growing risks stemming from a wobbly real estate market and even Mr. Xi’s closeness to Russian President Vladimir Putin. All of this marks a dramatic about-face for a market that had become a magnet for investors around the world, a role that seemed to be China’s destiny as the second-largest economy. “Western capital’s supertanker is starting to turn away from China,” said Mr Matt Smith of Ruffer, a $31 billion (S$43.3 billion) investment firm that recently closed its office in Hong Kong after more than a decade due to declining demand for on-the-ground equity research. “It’s just easier to put China aside for now when you see no end in sight to Covid-19-zero and the return of geopolitical risk,” he added. Foreign presence in modern China’s capital markets has grown significantly since Xi became president in 2013. The government has created channels to let capital in, including trading ties in stocks and bonds via Hong Kong, and lobbied for the inclusion of renminbi-denominated assets in major global benchmarks. The aim was to encourage inflows, fund private enterprise and energize the economy – while retaining significant control over capital outflows. But Mr Xi’s government showed little regard for global investors last year when it unleashed a series of crackdowns on the country’s most profitable companies. The result was mistrust and confusion about the Communist Party’s goals, as well as punitive losses for shareholders. Distrust of Chinese assets born during the trade war with the United States has also increased this year after Russia attacked Ukraine and Mr. Xi insisted on pursuing a Covid-19-zero strategy that was abandoned. by virtually every other country. Caution is leaving its mark, with allocations to China among emerging market equity funds falling to a three-year low, EPFR Global said in a report this month. Rather than debating when to buy falling Chinese assets, discussions among global investors are now focusing more on reducing exposure. A Zurich-based investment manager said some European pension funds and charities no longer want China in their portfolios due to rising geopolitical and governance risks. On a recent trip to London, Citigroup’s Asia-based research team found what it called a “surprisingly low level” of customer engagement with China. Customers have instead focused on markets in India and South Korea, he said. Krane Funds Advisors – a manager of China-focused exchange-traded funds – faced significant pushback from clients during a May round, said Dr. Chen Xiaolin, who manages KraneShares’ business in China. outside the United States. Investors said they lacked the confidence to invest in the country, according to Dr Chen. The Carlyle Group’s new $8.5 billion Asian fund will have lower than normal exposure to China, with markets including South Korea, Southeast Asia, Australia and India taking relay, people familiar with the matter told Bloomberg this month. British investment firm Artemis Investment Management has less than 4% of its global fund directly invested in China, mostly in state-controlled lender China Construction Bank. Of course, divesting from China altogether is not an easy decision, given that it is home to a US$21 trillion bond market and stocks valued at US$16 trillion onshore and in Hong Kong. Its government bonds still offer diversification, according to Luca Paolini, chief strategist at Pictet Asset Management. And it’s not like there are a lot of attractive alternatives. Sri Lanka’s debt default and ongoing political crisis have fueled concerns about a wave of distress spreading through emerging markets, and the strength of the US dollar is adding to the pressure, forcing Chile’s central bank to intervene last week.

