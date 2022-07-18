United Kingdom: Challenge to 5 to succeed Boris Johnson, from Suella Braverman – Europe

The race to succeed is limited to 5 survivors Boris Johnson come conservative leader e future British prime ministerafter the second round of voting carried out today among the deputies of the majority party and the elimination of the last to arrive: the Attorney General Suella Braverman. They remain in contention – in order of preference – Rishi Sunak, Penny Mordaunt, Liz Truss, Kemi Badenoch e Tom Tugendhat.

With former chancellor Sunak and former defense minister Mordaunt still ahead of foreign incumbent Truss in the game to get to the final two-handed ballot next week: to be voted on by MPs by September 5.

Chairman of the 1922 Committee, the internal electoral body of the Conservative group in the House of Commons, Graham Bradyhe specified that today 356 of the 358 deputies of the majority have the right to vote by secret ballot.

Altar42 years old, of Indian origin, early pro Brexitbut also able to speak to the centrist sectors of the party, which have risen to over 100 from yesterday’s 88 votes: reaching 101 and consolidating themselves at this point as an almost certain contender for one of the places to be won for the ballot final, as well as the first aspiring British Prime Minister from an ethnic minority of non-European origin.

Behind him moreover, Mordaunt is fortified, 49, a historic Brexiteer himself and a darling of the membership base according to the polls, which rose from 67 to 83 votes. And stretch another two votes up framework, more credentialed by the establishment initially, which for its part gains something from yesterday’s 50 preferences but for now it stops at 64: despite the ultraliberal platform shown today with great fanfare , the support of part of the internal right and the bass shots reserved by his allies for the creeping Penny. But this could recover at least part of the votes lost today to Braverman (who has gone from 32 to 28 supporters between yesterday and today), the expression of the most radical right.

Finally, among the outsiders, the surprising Kemi Badenoch remains clinging to the game, 42-year-old Nigerian Deputy Minister for Parents who is moreover no stranger to the new conservative right, hoisted from 40 to 49 votes which could possibly to help. become a kind of Queen Maker; as well as House Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman Tom Tungendhat, a former career military man and former Remainer who survived, but ultimately was the only one (aside from the outcast Braverman) to lose votes since yesterday (from 37 to 32).